SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCE)
Science 37 to Host Business Update Call on April 12, 2023

04/11/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite™ today announced it will host a business update conference call prior to the market open on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The Science 37 management team will host a conference call to discuss the business update on April 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-269-7751 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-389-0908 (international) or by utilizing the Call me™ feature using this link to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Science 37 website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. As a single Metasite™ Science 37 reaches an expanded patient population beyond the traditional site and delivers the recruiting power of up to 20 sites in one with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own home, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. The Science 37 Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform, in addition to in-house investigators, mobile nurses, and remote coordinators that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email science37@science37.com.

Contacts:

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Grazia Mohren
Science 37
Email: pr@science37.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Steve Halper
LifeSci Advisors
Email: shalper@lifesciadvisors.com


Consensus
