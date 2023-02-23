Advanced search
    SNCE   US8086441081

SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
0.3543 USD   -2.90%
08:32aScience 37 to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
GL
08:30aScience 37 to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
02/21Science 37 to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 6, 2023
GL
Science 37 to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

02/23/2023 | 08:32am EST
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite™, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston.

Science 37’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at: https://investors.science37.com.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. As a single Metasite™ Science 37 reaches an expanded patient population beyond the traditional site and delivers the recruiting power of up to 20 sites in one with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own home, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. The Science 37 Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform, in addition to in-house investigators, mobile nurses, and remote coordinators that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email science37@science37.com.

Contacts:

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Grazia Mohren
Science 37
Email: pr@science37.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Steve Halper
LifeSci Advisors
Email: shalper@lifesciadvisors.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,3 M 41,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 601
Free-Float 77,9%
Managers and Directors
David Coman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Zaranek Chief Financial Officer
Robert Carrington Faulkner Chairman
Jonathan Cotliar Chief Medical Officer
Christopher Ceppi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.-14.67%41
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.36%1 872 191
SYNOPSYS INC.10.35%54 117
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.19.93%52 948
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.51%52 679
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.71%43 438