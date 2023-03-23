Advanced search
04:29pSAIC Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Logistics and Supply Chain Management Business to ASRC Federal for $350 Million
BU
04:23pScience Applications International Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pASRC Federal to Acquire Logistics and Supply Chain Management Arm of SAIC
PR
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASRC Federal to Acquire Logistics and Supply Chain Management Arm of SAIC

03/23/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
RESTON, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASRC Federal announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the logistics and supply chain management business of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC). With this acquisition, ASRC Federal will become a leading provider of secure, technology-enabled supply chain management and logistics solutions for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) which provides services to Department of Defense (DoD) agencies, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy on a global scale.

The to-be-acquired business is a natural fit with ASRC Federal's base operations support capability that currently provides procurement, logistics and warehousing services at military locations throughout the United States.

"This acquisition provides another channel for growth by further diversifying our robust set of capabilities," said ASRC Federal President and CEO Jennifer Felix. "I am excited to welcome this mission-focused team who has earned a best-in-class reputation for delivering innovative solutions to their customers. Their work directly impacts the readiness of America's warfighters, and they will bring tremendous capability to both new and existing ASRC Federal customers."

Upon close, ASRC Federal will add about 240 professionals. The transaction is expected to close in Spring 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asrc-federal-to-acquire-logistics-and-supply-chain-management-arm-of-saic-301780143.html

SOURCE ASRC Federal


© PRNewswire 2023
