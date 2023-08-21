Agreement expands SAIC’s cloud offerings to government customers

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide industry-leading services, resources and expertise to help government customers better utilize SAIC’s secure cloud solutions in AWS GovCloud.

“This collaboration represents a natural evolution of our long-standing relationship with AWS and provides an influx of resources we are planning to use to expand our team dedicated to designing industry-leading secure cloud migration and Edge capabilities for the mission needs of our government customers,” said Nazzic Keene, chief executive officer at SAIC. “Secure cloud represents a critical growth area for our business, and this collaboration helps us better support our government customers in their modernization journeys and empowers them to leverage emerging technology to drive better mission outcomes.”

This collaboration further advances SAIC’s ability to develop, and design tailored secure cloud solutions for the unique needs of its government customers and accelerates the migration of specialized workloads into their AWS environments to power agency modernization efforts.

“AWS and SAIC share a commitment to providing government customers with offerings that support sensitive workloads both locally and at the edge,” said Dave Levy, vice president of US Federal, Worldwide Public Sector, AWS. “Through our multi-year agreement, AWS will collaborate with SAIC to deliver purpose-built solutions that will accelerate government agencies’ abilities to modernize on AWS, as well as accelerate critical decision making.”

“The agreement between AWS and SAIC is great news for government agencies,” says Adelaide O’Brien research vice president, IDC Government Insights. “This focused collaboration of two leading firms will hasten pre-built secure cloud innovations that will unleash the power of better agency outcomes, such as more effective real-time decision making, while uniquely conquering government challenges that have impeded critical cloud progress.”

The collaboration utilizes new CloudScend migration tools, to help government agencies rapidly migrate applications and gain the efficiencies of the cloud. The three core solution domains—Explore, Transform and Operate—can help government customers achieve increased operational efficiencies, lower operational costs and reduced security risks. This collaboration will further accelerate SAIC's recently launched Zero Trust Accelerator (ZTA). SAIC ZTA enables government customers’ missions by delivering more cloud capabilities to Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent and Limited (DDIL) environments through new market leading Edge capabilities.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.saic.com/cloudscend.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.comor on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821535889/en/