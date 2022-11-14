Advanced search
    SAIC   US8086251076

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SAIC)
SAIC Awarded $757M U.S. Army Contract for Software Management Services

11/14/2022 | 08:17am EST
Company will provide software development and management services

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been awarded a contract to continue providing software development and management services for the U.S. Army Enterprise Service Desk (AESD). The single-award contract has estimated ceiling value of $757 million.

“We are excited to help the U.S. Army develop an IT enterprise management platform that will replace its legacy systems and provide a better, modernized user experience,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense & Civilian Sector at SAIC. “SAIC’s proven capabilities in cloud migration, software engineering and IT managed services provide solutions that align with the Army Enterprise Service Management Framework and will enhance IT service delivery across the Army.”

Under this contract, SAIC will continue existing AESD operations, optimize Army Enterprise Service Management Framework (AESMF) service delivery processes, and expand the functionality provided by the software as a service (SaaS) environment via optional capabilities. SAIC will also migrate legacy IT service management systems to a modern IT Service Management platform using ServiceNow®.

Additionally, SAIC will provide service desk solutions to include service desk support for voice, messaging, video teleconferencing, computing, network infrastructure, customer support and information assurance support to the Army.

For more information on SAIC enterprise service support visit www.saic.com/what-we-do/information-technology/enterprise-it.

About SAIC
SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.


© Business Wire 2022
