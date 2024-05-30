SAIC is leveraging AI capabilities to enhance operations

Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) today announced the launch of Tenjin GPT, a new internal, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) resource available to employees that harnesses cutting-edge AI capabilities to automate and optimize business processes.

“Tenjin GPT is just one example of how SAIC is pushing the limits of technological innovation to provide employees with real-time insights and data analysis, as well as enhancing creativity and collaboration across our enterprise,” said Nathan Rogers, senior vice president and chief information officer at SAIC. “SAIC is accelerating the adoption and use of AI while also adhering to ethical AI governance values enforced by SAIC’s AI Council.”

Tenjin GPT, the latest feature of SAIC’s data science platform Tenjin, leverages the power of OpenAI’s GPT, which is the latest advancement in natural language processing. This state-of-the-art AI model enables users to develop highly sophisticated applications, automate repetitive tasks, streamline processes and gain valuable insights from vast amounts of data.

“By embracing generative AI technologies, SAIC is empowering our employees to upskill and improve productivity, while also reducing mundane tasks,” said Andy Henson, senior vice president of Digital Innovation at SAIC. “We help our customers harness data and AI to meet their mission needs every day, so it’s only natural for our employees to embrace this technology.”

Currently Tenjin GPT is being used internally at SAIC for summarizations of information, code generation, translation, research, content generation, and more, but it can also be integrated into customers' existing infrastructure. Powered through Microsoft’s Azure AI, the robust framework ensures seamless integration and scalability. Additionally, Tenjin GPT aligns with SAIC’s and Microsoft Azure’s strong commitment to securing sensitive data, which is especially crucial for government teams.

To learn more about Tenjin GPT, visit SAIC.com.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530732829/en/