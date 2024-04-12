Company to focus on strategic pivots and innovation investments to accelerate profitable organic growth

Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) met with key analysts and shareholders today to share the company’s new vision for strategic growth to increase its value for customers and stakeholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411703519/en/

SAIC CEO Toni Townes-Whitley briefs 2024 Investor Day attendees on the company's new enterprise growth strategy. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today is about connecting our people and our customers in a critical way to modernize and innovate now so that we may advance customer missions into the future,” said Toni Townes-Whitley, chief executive officer at SAIC. “At SAIC, we integrate leading-edge technologies to ensure mission critical work gets done. This alignment to our customers’ greatest needs gives us the direction to bring value and grow organically while serving and protecting our world.”

SAIC has committed to growing the company through a phased approach that focuses on building the company’s portfolio and go-to-market approach, enhancing the brand and further developing a winning culture.

In Feb. 2024, SAIC reorganized into five distinct business groups aligned with company customers - Army; Navy; Air Force and Combatant Commands; Space and Intelligence; and Civilian. The civilian group encompasses the civilian, health and state and local businesses. The recent addition of Srini Attili, executive vice president for the Civilian Business Group, completes SAIC’s leadership team.

In addition to Investor Day, SAIC leadership rang the closing bell at The Nasdaq Stock Market site in New York City today to officially recognize SAIC’s stock exchange listing transition to The Nasdaq while retaining the SAIC ticker symbol.

For more information on SAIC’s strategy and national imperative focus areas, visit SAIC.com.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411703519/en/