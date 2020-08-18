Log in
Science Applications International : Nyla Beth Gawel Joins SAIC as Senior Vice President of Strategy

08/18/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

Reston, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 - Nyla Beth Gawel has joined Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) as senior vice president of strategy. In this new role, she will be responsible for developing the company's strategy to drive significant organic growth and market leadership, working with leaders across the organization to ensure strategic business plans are successfully executed.

Gawel brings years of experience as a leader of strategy and development at Verizon and Booz Allen Hamilton. Most recently, she served as director of public sector strategy at Verizon Business Group starting in 2019, soon after the business group was created. In that role, she led strategy and development for the company's Public Sector Business focused on providing networks, products, and services for federal, state, local, and education customers.

'Nyla Beth's experience and background as a strategy leader will be an enormous asset to SAIC as we drive organic growth and strengthen our capabilities to deliver digital transformation solutions to federal government customers,' said Dee Dee Helfenstein, executive vice president and chief strategic growth officer at SAIC. 'She brings to SAIC 20 years of experience and broad consulting expertise focused on technology and innovation advancement for public sector markets.'

Gawel began her career in 2000 as a contracted program analyst for the National Institute of Justice, before moving into a homeland security director position at G&H International Services LLC. In 2006, she was hired by Booz Allen Hamilton, where she rose to the position of vice president in the firm's Strategic Innovation group. Under her leadership, the company launched its innovation center and solution group. In her last role with the firm she led the company's strategy and development of new business opportunities for Platform-as-a-Service delivery of government citizen services.

'I'm excited to take on this new role with the SAIC team and to leverage my experience to help the company grow and expand on its success in helping government customers achieve their goals for digital transformation and accelerated technology adoption,' said Gawel. 'I look forward to collaborating with SAIC's leadership to develop and orchestrate the company's growth strategy.'

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit https://www.saic.com/. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

SAIC Media Contact:
Lauren Presti
703-676-8982
lauren.a.presti@saic.com



Disclaimer

SAIC - Science Applications International Corporation published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 17:45:06 UTC
