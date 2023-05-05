Science Applications International : SAIC Enters Exclusive Agreement to Provide Integrated Space Capabilities for GomSpace North America

Together, the companies will integrate CubeSats and SmallSats solutions

Reston, Va., May 5, 2023 - Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) and GomSpace North America, a wholly owned subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (GOMX), last week announced an exclusive agreement to provide new space-based mission capabilities leveraging CubeSats and SmallSats to U.S.-based customers.

"This agreement represents another important step in SAIC's strategy to leverage its heritage and deep technical expertise in legacy space systems development into a leadership position in the new space economy," said David Ray, senior vice president, Space Business Unit at SAIC. "The investments we are making in space capabilities and systems integration for critical missions like space domain awareness, autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations, and in-orbit servicing address key needs in the 'SmallSat Revolution.'"

With this partnership, SAIC becomes the exclusive U.S. integrator of GomSpace satellites and licensed product distributor, services reseller and space vehicle and mission integrator for GomSpace's U.S. government customers. Together the companies will develop a joint technology roadmap which will lead to the development of new space capabilities.

"As the 'SmallSat Revolution' transforms the space industry, the team of SAIC and GomSpace offers the rapid, reliable and effective systems now in demand. Customers can rely on integrated systems based on the unmatched integration and technology capabilities of SAIC and the proven SmallSats, components and services of GomSpace," said Frank Tobin, Executive Chairman of GomSpace North America. "This team will help its customers realize the full potential of the SmallSat era."

This partnership combines SAIC's expansive mission domain knowledge, engineering, software and integration capabilities with GomSpace's spacecraft technologies to achieve rapid deployment of best-in-class solutions. The companies will deliver system elements including software products, spacecraft components, fully integrated spacecraft, in-orbit services and mission operations.

In September 2022, SAIC also announced a partnership with Rogue Space Systems Corporation to develop solutions that provide rapidly deliverable In-Orbit Service Assembly and Manufacturing, asset inspection and Space Situational Awareness. For more information on SAIC space solutions, visit www.saic.com/space.

