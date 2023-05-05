Advanced search
    SAIC   US8086251076

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SAIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:54 2023-05-05 pm EDT
100.92 USD   +2.24%
Science Applications International : SAIC Enters Exclusive Agreement to Provide Integrated Space Capabilities for GomSpace North America

05/05/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
Together, the companies will integrate CubeSats and SmallSats solutions

Reston, Va., May 5, 2023 - Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) and GomSpace North America, a wholly owned subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (GOMX), last week announced an exclusive agreement to provide new space-based mission capabilities leveraging CubeSats and SmallSats to U.S.-based customers.

"This agreement represents another important step in SAIC's strategy to leverage its heritage and deep technical expertise in legacy space systems development into a leadership position in the new space economy," said David Ray, senior vice president, Space Business Unit at SAIC. "The investments we are making in space capabilities and systems integration for critical missions like space domain awareness, autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations, and in-orbit servicing address key needs in the 'SmallSat Revolution.'"

With this partnership, SAIC becomes the exclusive U.S. integrator of GomSpace satellites and licensed product distributor, services reseller and space vehicle and mission integrator for GomSpace's U.S. government customers. Together the companies will develop a joint technology roadmap which will lead to the development of new space capabilities.

"As the 'SmallSat Revolution' transforms the space industry, the team of SAIC and GomSpace offers the rapid, reliable and effective systems now in demand. Customers can rely on integrated systems based on the unmatched integration and technology capabilities of SAIC and the proven SmallSats, components and services of GomSpace," said Frank Tobin, Executive Chairman of GomSpace North America. "This team will help its customers realize the full potential of the SmallSat era."

This partnership combines SAIC's expansive mission domain knowledge, engineering, software and integration capabilities with GomSpace's spacecraft technologies to achieve rapid deployment of best-in-class solutions. The companies will deliver system elements including software products, spacecraft components, fully integrated spacecraft, in-orbit services and mission operations.

In September 2022, SAIC also announced a partnership with Rogue Space Systems Corporation to develop solutions that provide rapidly deliverable In-Orbit Service Assembly and Manufacturing, asset inspection and Space Situational Awareness. For more information on SAIC space solutions, visit www.saic.com/space.

About SAIC
SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 25,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion , which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.7 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Media Contact:

Thais Hanson
703.676.8215 | [email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

SAIC - Science Applications International Corporation published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
