Science Applications International : SAIC Launches R3 Solution Suite to Help Government Agencies Respond to New Demands Presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Company announces portfolio of six solutions to help customers Respond, Recover, and Restructure in light of new work methods and requirements

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the availability of the SAIC R3 portfolio of solutions designed to help federal government customers meet new work challenges and opportunities related to remote work, resiliency, and digital government services resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SAIC R3 solutions – available now – are designed to help the government Respond, Recover, and Restructure by addressing the life cycle of challenges that organizations now face. The solutions can help agencies create intelligent and resilient workplaces of the future; seamlessly and securely enable remote workers; rapidly apply digital technology to overcome legacy constraints; quickly deploy mobile emergency operations to ensure continuity: build reliable supply chains and improve logistics to address critical needs; and focus on their most important assets – their people.

The R3 Solution portfolio strongly aligns with challenges identified in a recent survey of hundreds of federal government executives who were asked about how their respective agencies were responding to the pandemic. The vast majority of survey respondents reported that they were finding it extremely or somewhat challenging to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 in federal facilities for those who cannot telework (80%); manage federal IT systems to maximize telework (77%); detect fraud, waste and abuse during the pandemic (75%); and protect government systems from cyberattacks during the pandemic (74%).

“With growing numbers of people infected by COVID-19, public health agencies have begun ramping up response and recovery activities, while restructuring to support vaccination,” said Mark Forman, SAIC’s vice president of digital government strategy and co-chair of the company’s CARES Task Force. “Economic stimulus programs have similarly moved into a new phase. And all agencies have to provide a safe and secure work environment, whether remote or in the building. Government simply cannot do its job without relevant solutions that are effective and can be deployed fast.”

To address these challenges, the SAIC R3 suite encompasses six solutions:

R3 Remote Work gives government agencies a managed service for meeting their mission objectives while maintaining the safety and security of their workforce with a ready-to-deploy, secure, and comprehensive solution. SAIC combines FedRAMP-accredited Zero Trust Network Access with a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to provide a cloud-based managed service with high performance, rapid scalability, and secure remote access.

gives government agencies a managed service for meeting their mission objectives while maintaining the safety and security of their workforce with a ready-to-deploy, secure, and comprehensive solution. SAIC combines FedRAMP-accredited Zero Trust Network Access with a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to provide a cloud-based managed service with high performance, rapid scalability, and secure remote access. R3 Resilient Workplace allows agencies to identify and reduce risks to provide assurance to workers and executives that facilities are safe for maintaining effective operations. The solution integrates infectious disease guidance with real-time specific actionable information to maintain productivity, whether employees are in the workplace or working remotely.

allows agencies to identify and reduce risks to provide assurance to workers and executives that facilities are safe for maintaining effective operations. The solution integrates infectious disease guidance with real-time specific actionable information to maintain productivity, whether employees are in the workplace or working remotely. R3 Rapid Technology Integration provides the ability for agencies to rapidly implement new legislative program rules and scale services to meet new requirements while minimizing fraud, waste, and abuse. By taking advantage of Cloud Smart and DevSecOps best practices, this solution accelerates deployment of needed capabilities so agencies can handle significantly more work with existing personnel while systems provide more accurate and timelier insights needed to prioritize risk management actions.

provides the ability for agencies to rapidly implement new legislative program rules and scale services to meet new requirements while minimizing fraud, waste, and abuse. By taking advantage of Cloud Smart and DevSecOps best practices, this solution accelerates deployment of needed capabilities so agencies can handle significantly more work with existing personnel while systems provide more accurate and timelier insights needed to prioritize risk management actions. R3 Mobile Emergency Operations brings capabilities to emergency management, public health activities, and response coordination to help agencies get an emergency site operational within 24 hours of deployment. SAIC develops, delivers, supports, and sustains solutions ranging from transit cases to trailer and vehicle solutions with tailorable configurations.

brings capabilities to emergency management, public health activities, and response coordination to help agencies get an emergency site operational within 24 hours of deployment. SAIC develops, delivers, supports, and sustains solutions ranging from transit cases to trailer and vehicle solutions with tailorable configurations. R3 Integrated Supply and Logistics helps agencies to ensure supplies are available precisely where and when they are needed. This offering includes SAIC’s Integrated Logistics Toolset to enable full-range supply chain and logistics synchronization as well as predictive analytics for demand planning and forecasting of supply actions. It also includes real-time in-transit visibility and final mile distribution, incorporating advanced analytics, simulation, and blockchain for enhanced visibility and confidence.

helps agencies to ensure supplies are available precisely where and when they are needed. This offering includes SAIC’s Integrated Logistics Toolset to enable full-range supply chain and logistics synchronization as well as predictive analytics for demand planning and forecasting of supply actions. It also includes real-time in-transit visibility and final mile distribution, incorporating advanced analytics, simulation, and blockchain for enhanced visibility and confidence. R3 Human Performance Resiliency provides the tools and strategies government workers need to perform their jobs in the highly stressful work environments created by the pandemic. SAIC has adapted the training techniques used with military and other high-risk professionals to assist those responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s Holistic Human Performance approach includes strategies for managing stress, optimizing sleep, gaining control during the uncontrollable, managing attention, and effective thinking.

“Prior to the pandemic, government transformation and remote work were viewed as ‘desirable’ objectives,” said David Barber, SAIC vice president of business development and co-chair of the CARES Task Force. “SAIC has supported government workers on the frontlines of critical missions and crises for more than 50 years, and the COVID-19 response is no exception. The SAIC R3 solutions can help customers Respond, Recover and Restructure and help them confidently pivot toward the future.”

For more information on the SAIC R3 Solution set, visit www.saic.com/R3.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005062/en/