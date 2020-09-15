Science Applications International : SAIC Wins $78 Million U.S. Navy Mobility Platform Integration Contract

Mission Engineering and Integration services will support the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana

The U.S. Navy awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a single-award, cost-plus fixed fee task order worth approximately $78 million to provide support services for mobility platform integration for the Expeditionary Department at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) in Crane, Indiana.

Under the task order, SAIC will assist NSWC Crane in overcoming challenges associated with engineering and development of integration efforts across multiple types of platforms for implementation of sensors, weapons, communications, and diagnostic systems for the Maneuver, Surveillance, and Engagement Division. SAIC will use robust, collaborative tools and processes to facilitate rapid, repeatable mission systems integration into mobile platforms as program supporters work jointly to mature integration concepts and meet warfighter requirements.

“We are excited to support mission systems integration into mobile platforms with our proven ability to fill gaps, handle project surges, and use the inherent knowledge we have accumulated over the past 30 years to solve complex technical challenges,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group. “SAIC’s successful past performance and commitment means we can assure NSWC that we can meet the mission and achieve results for our customers and the warfighter.”

The prime contract has a one-year base period of performance and four one-year options. It covers an array of service areas, including:

Research and development support;

Engineering, system engineering, process engineering, modeling and simulation, and analysis support;

Prototyping, pre-production, model-making, and fabrication support;

System design documentation and technical data support;

Software engineering, development, programming, and network support;

Reliability, maintainability, and availability support;

Human factors, performance, and usability engineering support;

System safety engineering support;

Configuration management support;

Quality assurance support;

Information system development, information assurance, and information technology support;

Interoperability, test and evaluation, trials support;

Measurement facilities, range, and instrumentation support;

Logistics support;

In-service engineering, fleet introduction, installation and checkout support; and

Program support.

NSWC Crane provides acquisition engineering, in-service engineering and technical support for sensors, electronics, electronic warfare and special warfare weapons. NSWC Crane also works to apply component and system-level product and industrial engineering to surface sensors, strategic systems, special warfare devices and electronic warfare systems, as well as to execute other responsibilities as assigned by the Commander of NSWC.

