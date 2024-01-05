Science in Sport PLC - London-based performance nutrition product - Executive Chair Dan Wright buys 1.0 million shares via family investment firm Gomrath Ltd at 11 pence each, worth GBP110,000, on Tuesday. The shares are Wright's only holding. He became non-executive chair in mid-October and then moved to executive chair upon the departure of Stephen Moon as chief executive officer a few days later. Additionally, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd buys 9.7 million Science in Sport shares, also at 11p, worth GBP1.1 million, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lombard Odier now has 46.9 million shares, a 25.8% stake. The asset manager is represented on the Science in Sport board by Non-Executive Director Henry Turcan.

Current stock price: 13.50 pence, up 8.0% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 3.6%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

