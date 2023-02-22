Advanced search
    SIS   GB00BBPV5329

SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC

(SIS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:27:04 2023-02-22 am EST
13.05 GBX   +4.40%
07:12aScience in Sport eyes results to be in line with guidance
AN
06:21aFTSE 100 Unlikely to See Changes in Quarterly Review
DJ
05:21aMiners Fall After Rio Tinto's Earnings, Dividend Drop
DJ
Science in Sport eyes results to be in line with guidance

02/22/2023 | 07:12am EST
Science in Sport PLC - London-based sports nutrition company - Expects revenue of GBP63.5 million for 2022, up 1.5% from GBP62.7 million a year ago. Says it performed broadly in line with expectations.

Science in Sport says it recorded a stronger margin in the second half of the year due to the new Blackburn site delivering "significant logistics efficiencies, coupled with the delivery of sustainable cost savings across the business". Looking ahead, the company says it is optimistic about 2023 prospects. Says retail in all regions is in line with expectations for growth, and that the UK had a "strong start to the year".

Back in September, the company reported pretax loss of GBP7.2 million in the first half ended June 30, widened from GBP2.9 million a year before. This was despite higher revenue, which was up by 10% to GBP32.3 million from GBP29.3 million.

Current stock price: 13.05 pence each, up 4.4% on Wednesday around midday

12-month change: down 78%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 66,9 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net income 2022 -9,20 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2022 15,8 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 95,2%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Nigel Moon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Malachy Lampard Chief Financial Officer
John Milne Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
James Morton Group Chief Scientific Officer
Muna Khan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC-10.71%25
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.5.28%8 825
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD1.10%5 706
BALCHEM CORPORATION9.35%4 291
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.21.68%4 167
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-0.37%3 770