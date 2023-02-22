Science in Sport eyes results to be in line with guidance

Science in Sport PLC - London-based sports nutrition company - Expects revenue of GBP63.5 million for 2022, up 1.5% from GBP62.7 million a year ago. Says it performed broadly in line with expectations.

Science in Sport says it recorded a stronger margin in the second half of the year due to the new Blackburn site delivering "significant logistics efficiencies, coupled with the delivery of sustainable cost savings across the business". Looking ahead, the company says it is optimistic about 2023 prospects. Says retail in all regions is in line with expectations for growth, and that the UK had a "strong start to the year".

Back in September, the company reported pretax loss of GBP7.2 million in the first half ended June 30, widened from GBP2.9 million a year before. This was despite higher revenue, which was up by 10% to GBP32.3 million from GBP29.3 million.

Current stock price: 13.05 pence each, up 4.4% on Wednesday around midday

12-month change: down 78%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.