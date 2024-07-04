Science in Sport plc is a United Kingdom-based performance nutrition company. The Company is engaged in the sports nutrition business that develops, manufactures, and markets nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts and the active lifestyle community. The Company has two brands, PhD Nutrition, an active-nutrition brand targeting the active lifestyle community, and Science in Sport (SiS), an endurance nutrition brand among athletes and professional sports teams. Its PhD Nutrition brand comprises powders, bars, and supplements, including the high protein, low sugar range, PhD Smart. Its SiS brand includes gels, powders and bars focused on energy, hydration, and recovery. The two brands sell through its phd.com and scienceinsport.com digital platforms, third-party online sites, including Amazon and ebay, and retail distribution in the United Kingdom and internationally, including supermarkets, high street chains and specialist sports retailers.

Sector Food Processing