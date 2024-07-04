Science in Sport PLC - London-based performance nutrition product company - Plans to raise GBP8.0 million via a placing at 17 pence per share. Notes the placing of 47 million shares represents just under 26% of the company's issued share capital. Science in Sport says certain directors will subscribe for just over GBP1.0 million worth shares as part of the placing. Panmure Liberum is acting as nominated adviser, broker and sole bookrunner in connection with the placing. Further, the company plans to raise GBP500,000 via retail offer at the same price. This will be undertaken via the Winterflood retail access platform.
Current stock price: 17.50 pence
12-month change: up 35%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
