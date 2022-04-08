Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Scienjoy Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJ   VGG7864D1125

SCIENJOY HOLDING CORPORATION

(SJ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/07 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.570 USD   -2.97%
03:49aSCIENJOY : Unveils New Way to Play by Launching First-Ever Cross-Platform Competition
PU
04/01STREAMER STORY | QINGFENG : From Soldier to Streamer, Honor Youth by Striving
PU
03/29SCIENJOY : to Launch a New Program to Provide Funding to Artists for Transforming Traditional Arts to NFTs - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scienjoy : Unveils New Way to Play by Launching First-Ever Cross-Platform Competition

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Jan 14, 2022,Scienjoy, a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China,kicked off "Best of Scienjoy", the company's first-ever cross-platform competition, inviting broadcasters from its five major platforms, Showself, Lehai, Haixiu, BeeHive, and Hongren, for a grand finale. After becoming the top dogs of their respective platforms, the winning broadcasters met to compete for the much coveted "Best of Scienjoy" title, and share the RMB 1 million prize pool.

The newly-devised cross-platform competition led to wild cheers from users across Scienjoy's five platforms. Representing their own home arenas, the five platform winners, SiBaoChengzi (Showself), UU (Lehai), Gao Yaqin (Haixiu), Ya Dajie (BeeHive) and Xiuer (Hongren), took turns to face each other in one-on-one battles to contend for the "Best of Scienjoy" title, the highest honor of the year. Coming with engaging and thrilling designs, the competition turned out to be an adrenaline-pumping big show for both broadcasters and users as a whole.

Previously, the 2021 Scienjoy Annual Gala significantly improved not only broadcaster activity, but also activity, retention and payment conversion on the user side. And by launching the new cross-platform competition, Scienjoy is looking to harvest even more solid results. "Based on the experience of our just concluded annual gala, the 'Best of Scienjoy' competition is more than an upgrade to our content experience, as we believe it will positively contribute to our business growth."Noted in charge of the cross-platform competition.

Continuingto step up both content and technology, Scienjoy has been focusing on advanced technologies, such as AI, AR, VR, MR, big data, blockchain and digital human, to drive the development of product and content. At the end of 2021, the company announced a strategic upgrade to build a livestreaming metaverse - under the breakthrough strategy, every livestreaming platform under Scienjoy will be transformed into a virtual world, and users, each holding a digital identity, will freely roam between different virtual worlds to experience a more grandeur yet diversified world view. Therefore, the cross-platform competition serves as Scienjoy's milestone event in improving resources of product matrix, breaking barriers of traditional operations, exploring free roaming between multiple virtual worlds, and even building a livestreaming metaverse.

Scienjoy believes that world must be ready to embrace changes that will soon disrupt the way people engage each other through livestreaming. "Scienjoy's livestreaming metaverse will foster super-immersive experiences, rich content scenarios, social interactions beyond time and space, and an interactive economic system that blends the reality and the virtuality. And we believe that will bring more delightful surprises to both users and the industry."

Disclaimer

Scienjoy Holding Corp. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCIENJOY HOLDING CORPORATION
03:49aSCIENJOY : Unveils New Way to Play by Launching First-Ever Cross-Platform Competition
PU
04/01STREAMER STORY | QINGFENG : From Soldier to Streamer, Honor Youth by Striving
PU
03/29SCIENJOY : to Launch a New Program to Provide Funding to Artists for Transforming Traditio..
PU
03/29Scienjoy to Fund Artists to Transform Traditional Art Pieces Into NFTs
MT
03/29Scienjoy to Launch a New Program to Provide Funding to Artists for Transforming Traditi..
PR
03/29Scienjoy Holding Corporation to Launch A New Program to Provide Funding to Artists for ..
CI
03/23STREAMER STORY | XIRUI : Keep Your Passion and March Ahead
PU
03/14SCIENJOY : SELECTED HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF TIANJIN YIERYI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD..
PU
02/18SCIENJOY : Streamer Story | Beilu, A Soldier Cured By Live Streaming
PU
02/10STREAMER STORY｜MIMI : A Practical Idealist
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 222 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2020 176 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net cash 2020 225 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 010 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart SCIENJOY HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scienjoy Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENJOY HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiao Wu He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denny Tang Chief Financial Officer
Bo Wan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ji Ning Li Independent Director
Hui Feng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIENJOY HOLDING CORPORATION-19.54%159
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.39%2 259 331
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-23.16%74 264
SEA LIMITED-48.04%65 325
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-16.72%62 720
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.43%49 967