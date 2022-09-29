Scientex : Q4FY2022 Corporate Update & Financial Results

(Company No.: 7867-P)
Corporate Presentation
FY22 Corporate Update & Financial Results
29 September 2022
IR Adviser
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Operations Review
Growth Strategies
Financial Highlights
Investment Merits
Appendix
Performance for packaging and property development segments largely maintained in FY2022 despite challenging external circumstances…
Group quarterly revenue breached RM1 billion revenue markfor first time
Packaging segment registered firm demandfrom domestic and export markets
Launched RM1.2 billionnew properties in FY22, comprising 4,097 homes across six states in Peninsular Malaysia
Volatile global resin prices, and higher construction materials and operating costsimpacted FY2022 profitability
Achieved ESG milestone with inclusion in FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3
FY22 topline growth driven by higher packaging sales… property development revenue largely sustained as construction progress pick up
Revenue by segment
❖
Packaging revenue rose 14.8% in FY22 on firm demand in domestic
and export markets
FY21
FY22
❖ Property development revenue reduced 3.5% on deferred authorities'
32%
28%
approvals for certain scheduled launches; delays in receiving
Certificate of Completion & Compliance for projects in Johor and
68%
Melaka due to materials shortage for power supply infrastructure
72%
Packaging
Group revenue
Property development
RM'm
+9.0% yoy
3,519
3,656
3,985
3,247
2,403
2,603
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Revenue Performance
4
FY22 operating profit impacted by higher costs faced by packaging and property development segments…
❖FY22 operating profit
declined 6.5%
due
to rising raw
material
and
Operating profit by segment
FY21
FY22
operating costs for packaging segment; lower property development
42%
revenue and increased costs for construction materials and labour
58%
Group operating profit
Packaging
Property development
RM'm
-6.5% yoy
549.5
600.3
561.0
461.8
325.1
357.4
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Profit Performance
5
