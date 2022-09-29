Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Scientex
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCIENTX   MYL4731OO005

SCIENTEX

(SCIENTX)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-09-27
3.460 MYR   -2.54%
02:44aScientex : Q4FY2022 Corporate Update & Financial Results
PU
02:04aScientex : quarterly revenue surpasses RM1 billion mark for first time in 4Q22
PU
09/05Scientex Unit to Buy 80% Stake in Taisei Lamick for Over $14 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scientex : Q4FY2022 Corporate Update & Financial Results

09/29/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Company No.: 7867-P)

Corporate Presentation

FY22 Corporate Update & Financial Results

29 September 2022

Engines Twin by Powered

IR Adviser

Powered by Twin Engines

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operations Review

Growth Strategies

Financial Highlights

Investment Merits

Appendix

Performance for packaging and property development segments largely maintained in FY2022 despite challenging external circumstances…

Group quarterly revenue breached RM1 billion revenue markfor first time

Packaging segment registered firm demandfrom domestic and export markets

Launched RM1.2 billionnew properties in FY22, comprising 4,097 homes across six states in Peninsular Malaysia

Volatile global resin prices, and higher construction materials and operating costsimpacted FY2022 profitability

Achieved ESG milestone with inclusion in FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3

Operations Review

Growth Strategies

Financial Highlights

Investment Merits

Appendix

FY22 topline growth driven by higher packaging sales… property development revenue largely sustained as construction progress pick up

Revenue by segment

Packaging revenue rose 14.8% in FY22 on firm demand in domestic

and export markets

FY21

FY22

Property development revenue reduced 3.5% on deferred authorities'

32%

28%

approvals for certain scheduled launches; delays in receiving

Certificate of Completion & Compliance for projects in Johor and

68%

Melaka due to materials shortage for power supply infrastructure

72%

Packaging

Group revenue

Property development

RM'm

+9.0% yoy

3,519

3,656

3,985

3,247

2,403

2,603

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Revenue Performance

4

Operations Review

Growth Strategies

Financial Highlights

Investment Merits

Appendix

FY22 operating profit impacted by higher costs faced by packaging and property development segments…

FY22 operating profit

declined 6.5%

due

to rising raw

material

and

Operating profit by segment

FY21

FY22

operating costs for packaging segment; lower property development

42%

revenue and increased costs for construction materials and labour

58%

42%

58%

Group operating profit

Packaging

Property development

RM'm

-6.5% yoy

549.5

600.3

561.0

461.8

325.1

357.4

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Profit Performance

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scientex Bhd published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCIENTEX
02:44aScientex : Q4FY2022 Corporate Update & Financial Results
PU
02:04aScientex : quarterly revenue surpasses RM1 billion mark for first time in 4Q22
PU
09/05Scientex Unit to Buy 80% Stake in Taisei Lamick for Over $14 Million
MT
09/02Scientex : partners Taisei Lamick Japan to expand into liquid and paste packaging
PU
06/14Scientex's Profit Drops, Revenue Rises in Fiscal Q3
MT
06/13Scientex Berhad : on track for record revenue in FY2022
PU
06/13Scientex Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Ap..
CI
06/13Scientex Berhad Declares Single Tier Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ending Jul..
CI
03/17Scientex's Fiscal Q2 Profit Drops, Revenue Climbs
MT
03/16Scientex Berhad : Q2FY2022 Corporate Update & Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 058 M 876 M 876 M
Net income 2022 406 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 466 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 5 366 M 1 159 M 1 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart SCIENTEX
Duration : Period :
Scientex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENTEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,46 MYR
Average target price 4,13 MYR
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Jin Lim CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Cheu Peng Lim Finance Manager
Mohammed Sheriff bin Mohammed Kassim Chairman
Seng Hong Choo Chief Operating Officer-Packaging
Kim Swee Ang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIENTEX-27.77%1 159
APTARGROUP, INC.-21.57%6 276
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-35.43%5 755
FP CORPORATION-12.63%1 935
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-34.72%1 289
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-48.80%1 023