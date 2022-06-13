Scientex Berhad : on track for record revenue in FY2022

PRESS RELEASE

Scientex on track for record revenue in FY2022

Posts highest quarterly revenue of RM993.8 million for 3Q22 on stable packaging demand and increased average selling prices

Favourable demand for affordable homes to underpin new launches across five states in 4Q22

Declares interim dividend of 4 sen per share in respect of FY2022

Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, 13 June 2022 - Global packaging manufacturer and leading property developer Scientex Berhad (Scientex, 森德公司, Bloomberg: SCI MK) is enroute to hit record revenue exceeding RM3.7 billion in the current financial year ending 31 July 2022 (FY2022), driven by healthy demand for its packaging and property development businesses.

Underscoring the positive outlook, the Group posted its highest quarterly revenue of RM993.8 million for the third quarter ended 30 April 2022 (3Q22), up 1.7% from RM976.8 million previously.

Of total 3Q22 revenue, packaging contributed 75.4% or RM749.7 million, rising 11.6% year-on-year from RM671.5 million previously on healthy sales of industrial and consumer packaging products. Meanwhile, property development made up 24.6% or RM244.2 million, reducing 20.0% from RM305.3 million previously on deferment of Certificate of Completion & Compliance (CCC) for Southern region projects due to material shortages for power supply infrastructure.

"While markets remain challenging due to supply chain disruptions and rising inflationary

pressures, we have delivered consistent topline growth. This reaffirms our outlook on packaging and affordable property development which are seeing unabated demand.

We continue to strengthen the operating and supply chain efficiencies of our packaging segment, to manage rising costs and labour shortages. We are also enhancing our competitive edge internationally by investing in automation and expanding capacity in areas of competitive strengths, to support growth as countries transition to COVID-19 endemicity.

For our property segment, we are committed to building more landed affordable homes, and are expanding into two states this year, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah. Meanwhile, we are adapting our operating and pricing strategies to cope with challenges of reduced labour availability and higher material costs."

Mr. Lim Peng Jin (林炳仁),

CEO, Scientex Berhad

Despite the strong revenue performance, higher raw materials prices and freight costs for the consumer packaging business and lower property development contribution resulted in 3Q22 net profit declining to RM88.3 million from RM109.9 million previously.

For the nine-month period ended 30 April 2022 (9M22), Scientex's revenue climbed 7.0% to RM2.9 billion from RM2.7 billion in the previous year.

