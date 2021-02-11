Scientific Games : Adds Fremantle's Global Sensation SUPERMARKETSWEEP® to Iconic TV Game Show Brands in Lottery Portfolio

SCIENTIFIC GAMES ADDS FREMANTLE'S GLOBAL SENSATION SUPERMARKET SWEEP® TO ICONIC TV GAME SHOW BRANDS IN

LOTTERY PORTFOLIO

SUPERMARKET SWEEP Joins LET'S MAKE A DEAL®,THE PRICE IS RIGHT®, FAMILY FEUD® and PRESS YOUR LUCK® in Company's Licensed Brands Portfolio for Lottery Retail and Digital Games

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA - February 11, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") is creating excitement for its world-leading licensed properties portfolio with the addition of TV game show brand SUPERMARKET SWEEP. The iconic game show debuted on October 18, 2020 on ABC where it ranked as the network's highest-rated Sunday night series this season in adults 18-49.* Scientific Games will bring SUPERMARKET SWEEP branded games to lottery players in the U.S. and Canada through its longstanding partnership with licensor Fremantle, helping lotteries create entertainment experiences that drive maximum proceeds for beneficiary programs.

To support lottery games sold at retail and digitally, the brand lends itself to localized grocery store launch events as well as Scientific Games' popular WAREHOUSE DASH™ second-chance promotion where winners run through a warehouse and grab as much merchandise as they can in under 60 seconds.

"As part of our strategic value to lottery customers, we actively monitor what's going on in the world around us to identify popular, relevant brands for lottery games," said Liz Johnson, Director of Lottery Licensed Properties for Scientific Games. "What excites us most about SUPERMARKET SWEEP is that it's a classic TV game show that ABC brought back from the 1960s, and it is now a continued success. This is a fantastic brand for our multi-faceted lottery retail and digital programs with some unique promotional opportunities. We believe it will resonate and be a hit with players."

The fast-paced energetic SUPERMARKET SWEEP TV game show follows three teams of two players as they battle it out using their grocery store shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes.

SUPERMARKET SWEEP initially ran on ABC from 1965 to 1967 and has since become a global sensation broadcast in more than a dozen countries worldwide.

SUPERMARKET SWEEP joins LET'S MAKE A DEAL and iconic Fremantle TV game show brands THE PRICE IS RIGHT, FAMILY FEUD, and PRESS YOUR LUCK in Scientific Games' licensed brands portfolio, which is the largest in the global lottery industry.

Since 2009, Scientific Games has pioneered the use of iconic TV game show brands in lottery games, beginning with the hit multi-state linked game themed to THE PRICE IS RIGHT. Seventeen U.S. lotteries participated, offering lottery winners the opportunity to play THE PRICE IS RIGHT Live! stage show in Las Vegas for a chance to win up to $1 million.

Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

*Nielsen Media Research (most current: 9/21/20-1/31/21).

Supermarket Sweep: TM/© 2021 Fremantle.

Family Feud: ®/© 2021 Fremantle.

Press Your Luck: ®/© 2021 FremantleMedia Netherlands. The Price is Right: ®/© 2021 Fremantle.

Let's Make a Deal: ®/© 2021 Let's Make a Deal.

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From the Got Talent and Idol franchises to "My Brilliant Friend," "Family Feud," "The Young Pope," "American Gods," "The Price is Right," "Neighbours," "The X Factor" and "Deutschland 83" - Fremantle is behind the world's most-loved and most-watched shows.

Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries - the Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few.

Fremantle produces in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, rolls out more than 70 formats and airs 400 programs a year worldwide. Fremantle also distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories.

As a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, Fremantle has more than 370 million subscribers across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms - and is the creator of Facebook's most viewed video of all time,"The Sacred Riana."

For more information, visit www.fremantle.com,follow @FremantleUS or visit its Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

