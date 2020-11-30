Scientific Games Boosts OpenGaming™ Jackpot Offering Following BlueRibbon Agreement
Stoiximan becomes first to roll out BlueRibbon's bespoke jackpot solution via Scientific Games' Open Gaming System Platform
LAS VEGAS - November 30, 2020 - Scientific Games Corporation(NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has integrated BlueRibbon's customizable jackpot solution into its OpenGaming ecosystem, with Kaizen Gaming brand Stoiximan the first to launch the marketing tool.
This new partnership strengthens Scientific Games' OpenGaming, providing partners across regulated markets with the ability to create bespoke jackpots within games via BlueRibbon's software.
Combining OpenGaming's innovative network-level gamification technology with BlueRibbon's player engagement software is set to provide operators with a powerful solution. The combination will increase excitement levels within games, boost customer lifetime value and deliver greater brand differentiation with responsible gaming tools available to players.
Stoiximan has become the first OpenGaming customer of Scientific Games to utilize the marketing tool following this new agreement, with the software to be rolled out with all the Company's customers in the coming months.
Amir Askarov. Co-Founder & CEO at BlueRibbon, said, "The unprecedented global reach that Scientific Games possesses with its OGS platform ensures that this new partnership is hugely significant to us. Integrating our software will open the door to many new opportunities. We're excited to bring our highly effective solution to even more operators across the globe."
Dimokratis Papadimos, RNG Casino Manager at Kaizen Gaming, said, "Providing an innovative and wide product range has been our priority, and we wanted to include the customizable jackpot software that BlueRibbon provides into our offering. Following a seamless integration through Scientific Games' OpenGaming, we've been in a position to produce a campaign that matches our needs and brand identity. The initial results demonstrate that we are heading to the right direction, with players appreciating the way in which we've delivered an improved user experience."
Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital at Scientific Games, said, "We're excited to bring BlueRibbon's innovative marketing and jackpot products to the OGS. Players are constantly looking for something new from their gaming sessions, and by bringing together our gamification technology with BlueRibbon's software, it's the perfect match to deliver an exciting new experience. Our philosophy is all about bringing cutting-edge innovation to our leading global network, and this new partnership delivers on that promise."
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible
gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.
