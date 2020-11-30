Log in
Scientific Games : Boosts OpenGaming™ Jackpot Offering Following BlueRibbon Agreement

11/30/2020 | 11:55am EST
Scientific Games Boosts OpenGaming™ Jackpot Offering Following BlueRibbon Agreement

Stoiximan becomes first to roll out BlueRibbon's bespoke jackpot solution via Scientific Games' Open Gaming System Platform

LAS VEGAS - November 30, 2020 - Scientific Games Corporation(NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has integrated BlueRibbon's customizable jackpot solution into its OpenGaming ecosystem, with Kaizen Gaming brand Stoiximan the first to launch the marketing tool.

This new partnership strengthens Scientific Games' OpenGaming, providing partners across regulated markets with the ability to create bespoke jackpots within games via BlueRibbon's software.

Combining OpenGaming's innovative network-level gamification technology with BlueRibbon's player engagement software is set to provide operators with a powerful solution. The combination will increase excitement levels within games, boost customer lifetime value and deliver greater brand differentiation with responsible gaming tools available to players.

Stoiximan has become the first OpenGaming customer of Scientific Games to utilize the marketing tool following this new agreement, with the software to be rolled out with all the Company's customers in the coming months.

Amir Askarov. Co-Founder & CEO at BlueRibbon, said, "The unprecedented global reach that Scientific Games possesses with its OGS platform ensures that this new partnership is hugely significant to us. Integrating our software will open the door to many new opportunities. We're excited to bring our highly effective solution to even more operators across the globe."

Dimokratis Papadimos, RNG Casino Manager at Kaizen Gaming, said, "Providing an innovative and wide product range has been our priority, and we wanted to include the customizable jackpot software that BlueRibbon provides into our offering. Following a seamless integration through Scientific Games' OpenGaming, we've been in a position to produce a campaign that matches our needs and brand identity. The initial results demonstrate that we are heading to the right direction, with players appreciating the way in which we've delivered an improved user experience."

Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital at Scientific Games, said, "We're excited to bring BlueRibbon's innovative marketing and jackpot products to the OGS. Players are constantly looking for something new from their gaming sessions, and by bringing together our gamification technology with BlueRibbon's software, it's the perfect match to deliver an exciting new experience. Our philosophy is all about bringing cutting-edge innovation to our leading global network, and this new partnership delivers on that promise."

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible

gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries:

Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 16:54:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
