Scientific Games : Introduces AToM™ Cashless Gaming Solution for Table Games After Acquiring ACS' PlayOn

Table-top debit solution offers convenience for both casino operators and table games players

LAS VEGAS - December 7, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") will now provide its AToM™ cashless table game solution to operators around the globe after completing the acquisition of ACS' PlayOn.

AToM, which stands for Access To On Demand Money, provides players with a seamless debit solution at live table games by letting them access funds without having to leave their seats. In addition, there are no back-end or out-of-network transaction fees charged by the player's financial institution. To access funds, players simply swipe their debit card and enter their PIN.

The AToM solution is currently live on 650 table games in California, Nevada and New Mexico and is approved for use in New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to offer AToM - it's unbelievably simple, intuitive and offers a great convenience for players," said Roger Snow, Senior Vice President of Global Table Games at Scientific Games. "The AToM solution is fast and reliable, and we're excited to add even more features to this product in the future."

AToM augments the Company's existing suite of cashless products, including its award-winning Unified Wallet, a solution that lets players digitally access funds to play EGMs and tables through the use of a mobile app. Unified Wallet features simple fund transfers in and out of the EGM, as well as loyalty club registration and access. AToM will provide an additional cashless solution for players to access funds and continue play at live table games.

Casino operators receive financial data from all gaming transactions made using AToM solution real time, using easy-to-implement internal management and accounting systems. The AToM system is certified, secure and PCI Compliant. As a measure to promote responsible gaming, Scientific Games supports organizations dedicated to problem gaming prevention and has developed responsible gaming technology solutions for their gaming business.

The AToM system is currently live at over 20 properties in North America. Notable locations in Nevada include Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Palace Station Hotel and Casino and Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

