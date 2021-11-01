Log in
Scientific Games Recognizes Macquarie Capital and Oaktower Partnership for Work on Divestiture of Lottery Business

11/01/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
LAS VEGAS - November 1, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") acknowledges with gratitude the work of its financial advisors with respect to divestiture of its Lottery Business.

Scientific Games announced the sale of its Lottery Business to Brookfield Business Partners for $6.05 billion on October 27, 2021.

Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc. advised Scientific Games with respect to the sale process, including the agreement to sell the Lottery Business to Brookfield Business Partners. Oaktower Partnership Pty. Ltd. advised Scientific Games with respect to the divestiture process, including pursuit of both a sale and an initial public offering.

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries: Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
