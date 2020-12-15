Scientific Games : ReelPlay Boost Scientific Games Partnership With Infinity Reels License Deal

ReelPlay Boost Scientific Games Partnership With Infinity Reels License Deal

Scientific Games' studio to unveil Book of Ultimate Infinity featuring popular mechanic

LAS VEGAS - December 15, 2020 - Scientific Games Corporation(NASDAQ:

SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has extended its partnership with ReelPlay after attaining a license for the application of the studio's Infinity Reels trade mark system.

The first game developed by Scientific Games to feature the mechanic is Book of Ultimate Infinity, during which each winning spin provides the chance to add multiple expanding reels with a progressive multiplier.

The game is about to launch across the Company's OpenGaming™ network in the UK, Europe and Canada, with New Jersey soon to follow.

Scientific Games anticipates the combination of ReelPlay's exciting brand and innovative system with the 'Book of' genre will make the game appealing to a wide audience. The new title has already earned plaudits for its engaging gameplay from operators and those within the streaming community.

The partnership extension demonstrates Scientific Games' support of the Infinity Reels brand, having previously provided development assistance for the making of El Dorado Infinity Reels, one of ReelPlay's top-performing slots. Infinity Reels games have achieved exceptional performance results across operators since the debut release in November 2019.

David Johnson, CCO at ReelPlay said, "Proudly first to market with innovative and inspirational concepts, ReelPlay have only just scratched the surface of what is possible with Infinity Reels™. ReelPlay expect this latest deal to unlock a world of new potential for all involved; the support of a respected industry name such as Scientific Games provides a huge opportunity for the brand to grow. With a number of Infinity Reels games in flight with multiple partners, we look forward to seeing how the Scientific Games studios further develop the brand and for what more we can achieve together through our collaboration."

Rob Procter, Content Director, Digital at Scientific Games said, "Having worked closely with ReelPlay throughout the development of El Dorado, we immediately recognised the potential of Infinity Reels and ardently believe it will have a big impact in the iGaming industry. As the first product of our licensing deal, Book of Ultimate Infinity demonstrates the value of our partnership and is a testament to the level of innovation we strive for with our proprietary products. The game will no doubt be a big success and we're looking forward to expanding our Infinity Reels collection with even more quality titles in the future."