SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION

(SGMS)
Scientific Games : ReelPlay Boost Scientific Games Partnership With Infinity Reels License Deal

12/15/2020 | 12:09pm EST
ReelPlay Boost Scientific Games Partnership With Infinity Reels License Deal

Scientific Games' studio to unveil Book of Ultimate Infinity featuring popular mechanic

LAS VEGAS - December 15, 2020 - Scientific Games Corporation(NASDAQ:

SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has extended its partnership with ReelPlay after attaining a license for the application of the studio's Infinity Reels trade mark system.

The first game developed by Scientific Games to feature the mechanic is Book of Ultimate Infinity, during which each winning spin provides the chance to add multiple expanding reels with a progressive multiplier.

The game is about to launch across the Company's OpenGaming™ network in the UK, Europe and Canada, with New Jersey soon to follow.

Scientific Games anticipates the combination of ReelPlay's exciting brand and innovative system with the 'Book of' genre will make the game appealing to a wide audience. The new title has already earned plaudits for its engaging gameplay from operators and those within the streaming community.

The partnership extension demonstrates Scientific Games' support of the Infinity Reels brand, having previously provided development assistance for the making of El Dorado Infinity Reels, one of ReelPlay's top-performing slots. Infinity Reels games have achieved exceptional performance results across operators since the debut release in November 2019.

David Johnson, CCO at ReelPlay said, "Proudly first to market with innovative and inspirational concepts, ReelPlay have only just scratched the surface of what is possible with Infinity Reels™. ReelPlay expect this latest deal to unlock a world of new potential for all involved; the support of a respected industry name such as Scientific Games provides a huge opportunity for the brand to grow. With a number of Infinity Reels games in flight with multiple partners, we look forward to seeing how the Scientific Games studios further develop the brand and for what more we can achieve together through our collaboration."

Rob Procter, Content Director, Digital at Scientific Games said, "Having worked closely with ReelPlay throughout the development of El Dorado, we immediately recognised the potential of Infinity Reels and ardently believe it will have a big impact in the iGaming industry. As the first product of our licensing deal, Book of Ultimate Infinity demonstrates the value of our partnership and is a testament to the level of innovation we strive for with our proprietary products. The game will no doubt be a big success and we're looking forward to expanding our Infinity Reels collection with even more quality titles in the future."

About ReelPlay

Founded in 2014 as Chance Interactive, the business re-branded to ReelPlay in 2019. ReelPlay create the highest quality digital gaming content for license to the world's leading regulated casino operators. ReelPlay also offer game build, math, marketing, integration and commercial expertise to partner studios looking to take their own content to the online market. In 2019 ReelPlay launched the first in the series of Infinity Reels™ games, a unique concept in online slots where each spin provides the chance to add an additional reel and respin with a progressive multiplier.

ReelPlay is a privately held business based in sunny Sydney, Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.reel-play.com

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries:

Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward- Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 17:08:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
