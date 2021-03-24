Scientific Games : Golden Nugget Launches New Mobile Sportsbook in New Jersey With Scientific Games

Golden Nugget Launches New Mobile Sportsbook in New Jersey

With Scientific Games

OpenSports™ migration provides operator's players with a slick and stable experience

LAS VEGAS - March 24, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has launched its comprehensive mobile sports betting solution with leading U.S. casino operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) in New Jersey.

The deployment will see Golden Nugget's customers benefit from the OpenSports product suite and managed trading services from Don Best Sports, as the operator migrates onto Scientific Games' leading sports betting technology. This includes the launch of a native iOS application that allows users to enjoy a unified experience and navigate through Golden Nugget's full offering through a single app.

Last month, Golden Nugget launched online casino and digital sports betting content in Michigan with Scientific Games, allowing players in 'the Mitten State' to experience a wide range of in-house and third-party content and wager on sports via the OpenSports and OpenGamingTM platform.

The New Jersey digital sports betting launch with Golden Nugget adds further weight to Scientific Games' presence in the U.S. market, with the Company set to strengthen its partnership with the leading operator later this year by delivering its OpenGaming platform in Pennsylvania.

Thomas Winter, President, Golden Nugget Online Gaming said:"Scientific Games' OpenSports platform has a well-deserved reputation for being robust and scalable and our initial experience in Michigan, amid a very busy sporting period, has been positive. As we expand together across the U.S., we are delighted to enter the next phase of our partnership in New Jersey, where players will be able to enjoy an upgraded betting experience and advanced product features such as Bet Builder, Parlay Boosts, Daily Enhanced Odds (Golden Lines, Notorious Vig), Quick Parlays, Same-Game Parlays, Cash Out and promotions such as Next Bet On Us!""

Cathryn Lai, SVP and GM U.S., Digital at Scientific Games, said: "Golden Nugget's launch in New Jersey represents an exciting and important milestone in a partnership that we believe will flourish right across the U.S. moving forward. It serves as a testament to the power of OpenSports, which is ready to take the player offering in the Garden State to new heights."

