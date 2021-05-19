Log in
Scientific Games : Pixiu Content Available in North America via Scientific Games' OpenGaming™ Ecosystem

05/19/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
OpenGaming to power well-established supplier's arrival into U.S. market

LAS VEGAS - May 19, 2021-Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company') has signed a multi-year agreement with Pixiu Gaming, the leading bespoke games developer, to exclusively distribute Pixiu's games into North American regulated markets through its OpenGaming ecosystem.

Pixiu develops player-favourite, market-leading, Keno, Baccarat and Reactor titles for key partners in Canada including Loto Québec, British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC). Sharing the lotteries' focus on supporting local communities and charitable causes, Pixiu prides itself on responsible gaming and made donations to charities including the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice and Kamloops Food Bank.

As part of this new partnership, customers of OpenGaming, the leading content aggregation platform by Scientific Games, will have exclusive access to Pixiu's content. The deal significantly enhances the OpenGaming games offering and demonstrates the growing appeal of the platform to operators and lotteries within North America.

Pixiu's first game for the New Jersey market, Lucky Squeeze Baccarat, is set to go live via the OpenGaming platform with select partners later this year, promising players an unrivalled, authentic casino experience. Featuring an 8-deck shoe, full '5 Roads' scoreboard and full player control to squeeze the cards, Lucky Baccarat Squeeze aims to redefine interactive Baccarat.

Tony Plaskow, Pixiu Gaming Founder, said, 'We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Scientific Games into the growing U.S. market. With a focus on high quality, intuitive games, often customised with our partners' logos, Scientific Games is a natural partner for us and we look forward to launching more exciting titles through the year.'

Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital at Scientific Games, said, 'Our deal with Pixiu reflects the reach and power of the OGS. By continuously adding more quality content from a wide range of providers such as Pixiu, we're generating strong momentum within the North American market. We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship and working with Pixiu to bring new and unique mechanics to our partners throughout the U.S. With a focus on non-slots products, including powerful Keno, Baccarat, and Reactor titles, Pixiu gives operators the opportunity to reach new players and differentiate their portfolios away from slots.'

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries: Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'will,' 'may,' and 'should.' These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors'). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 16:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
