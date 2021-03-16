Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Scientific Games Corporation    SGMS

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION

(SGMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scientific Games : Player Fun and Funding for Education Coming to Idaho Lottery from Scientific Games

03/16/2021 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLAYER FUN AND FUNDING FOR EDUCATION COMING TO IDAHO

LOTTERY FROM SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Company Will Provide Idaho Lottery with World-leading Lottery Scratch Games and Access to Exciting Licensed Brands Portfolio

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA - March 16, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces that its world-leading instant scratch games are coming to Idaho Lottery (or the "Lottery") players, providing fun and entertainment while generating revenue for educational programs in the state. Scientific Games will design and manufacture Idaho Lottery scratch games under a new two-year contract, which begins in March 2021 and may be extended by the Lottery for up to six additional years.

Additionally, the Idaho Lottery will have access to the Company's portfolio of popular licensed entertainment brands like SLINGO®, a combination of bingo and slots, and one of the lottery industry's best performing extended play games.

"The Idaho Lottery is delighted to once again collaborate with Scientific Games on innovative new games and responsibly grow our scratch game portfolio," said Idaho Lottery Executive Director Jeff Anderson. "The rapidly changing marketplace and consumer trends of the past year create opportunity to enhance our instant product portfolio through insights provided by Scientific Games' business analytics platforms."

The Lottery will benefit from Scientific Games' analytics including Game Gallery™, which houses nearly 60,000 instant games and millions of weekly sales data points to help inform portfolio planning and game design.

"We share the Idaho Lottery's excitement for game innovation, and our creative and marketing teams are looking forward to working together on new scratch games that will entertain players and help grow sales and funding for educational programs in the state," said John Schulz, Senior VP, Instant Products for Scientific Games. "Scientific Games is a provider to the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world, and our best practices over the past four decades have resulted in maximum proceeds to lottery beneficiary programs."

Scientific Games is a U.S.-based company providing games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery. The Company is the largest creator, manufacturer and services provider of instant scratch games in the world, with its products responsibly driving more than 70% of U.S. instant game retail sales.

SLINGO® ©2001-2021 GAMING REALMS PLC.www.gamingrealms.com

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting.

Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries:

Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K,

quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 22:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
06:58pSCIENTIFIC GAMES  : Player Fun and Funding for Education Coming to Idaho Lottery..
PU
01:34pSCIENTIFIC GAMES  : JP Morgan Adjusts Price Target for Scientific Games to $41 F..
MT
03/09SCIENTIFIC GAMES  : Education Wins in Tennessee! Scientific Games' Lottery Insta..
PU
03/09SCIENTIFIC GAMES  : to Explore the 2021 Trends That Matter Most for Operators at..
PU
03/08SCIENTIFIC GAMES  : Entain Extends Partnership with Scientific Games' OpenGaming..
PU
03/04SCIENTIFIC GAMES  : Credit Suisse Raises Scientific Games' Price Target to $35 f..
MT
03/01SCIENTIFIC GAMES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01SCIENTIFIC GAMES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
03/01SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
03/01SCIENTIFIC GAMES  : Q4 Loss Widens as Sales Slide; Stock Down 5% After-Hours
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 137 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -160x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 681 M 4 681 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scientific Games Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 53,56 $
Last Close Price 45,55 $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry L. Cottle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Christopher Eklund CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jamie R. Odell Executive Chairman
Jeff McVay Chief Information Officer
Stephen Richardson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION18.27%4 681
SANKYO CO., LTD.12.54%1 737
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.11.15%1 334
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED44.96%1 079
PLAYAGS, INC.36.53%358
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED80.21%211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ