Scientific Games : Player Fun and Funding for Education Coming to Idaho Lottery from Scientific Games

PLAYER FUN AND FUNDING FOR EDUCATION COMING TO IDAHO

LOTTERY FROM SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Company Will Provide Idaho Lottery with World-leading Lottery Scratch Games and Access to Exciting Licensed Brands Portfolio

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA - March 16, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces that its world-leading instant scratch games are coming to Idaho Lottery (or the "Lottery") players, providing fun and entertainment while generating revenue for educational programs in the state. Scientific Games will design and manufacture Idaho Lottery scratch games under a new two-year contract, which begins in March 2021 and may be extended by the Lottery for up to six additional years.

Additionally, the Idaho Lottery will have access to the Company's portfolio of popular licensed entertainment brands like SLINGO®, a combination of bingo and slots, and one of the lottery industry's best performing extended play games.

"The Idaho Lottery is delighted to once again collaborate with Scientific Games on innovative new games and responsibly grow our scratch game portfolio," said Idaho Lottery Executive Director Jeff Anderson. "The rapidly changing marketplace and consumer trends of the past year create opportunity to enhance our instant product portfolio through insights provided by Scientific Games' business analytics platforms."

The Lottery will benefit from Scientific Games' analytics including Game Gallery™, which houses nearly 60,000 instant games and millions of weekly sales data points to help inform portfolio planning and game design.

"We share the Idaho Lottery's excitement for game innovation, and our creative and marketing teams are looking forward to working together on new scratch games that will entertain players and help grow sales and funding for educational programs in the state," said John Schulz, Senior VP, Instant Products for Scientific Games. "Scientific Games is a provider to the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world, and our best practices over the past four decades have resulted in maximum proceeds to lottery beneficiary programs."

Scientific Games is a U.S.-based company providing games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery. The Company is the largest creator, manufacturer and services provider of instant scratch games in the world, with its products responsibly driving more than 70% of U.S. instant game retail sales.

