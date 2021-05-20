Scientific Games : Xtremepush Partners with Scientific Games by Joining OpenArena Platform

Sportsbooks on OpenArena to Benefit from Leading Player Engagement Platform

LAS VEGAS - May 20, 2021-Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company') has reached an agreement with Xtremepush, with the product suite and services of the leading multichannel and player experience platform now available on OpenArena.

This partnership enables all Scientific Games' partners on the Company's OpenArena platform to access Xtremepush's full suite of personalized player engagement capabilities across email, SMS, push notifications and more. Shared clients will be able to synchronize data cross both solutions in order to facilitate real-time, hyper-relevant messages throughout the customer lifecycle.

Xtremepush provides a leading player engagement, personalization and data platform, offering best-in-class multichannel capabilities for hundreds of leading sportsbook and casino brands. Through this integration with OpenArena, Xtremepush will enable operators to engage with players and increase wallet-share at scale.

Robbie Sexton, Director of Partnerships & Key Accounts at Xtremepush, said, 'Being featured on Scientific Games' OpenArena platform is hugely exciting for us. Our solution will allow operators to engage players through personalized, real-time campaigns alongside the full range of live sporting events that Scientific Games provides, and significantly enhance the sports betting experience for all players.'

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games, said, 'Expanding our OpenArena solution with Xtremepush encapsulates the concept of OpenArena, offering players the most intelligent and personalized sports betting experiences and Xtremepush's commitment to providing these experiences will be of huge benefit to players and also brands on our platform.'

