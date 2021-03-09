Scientific Games To Explore The 2021 Trends That Matter Most For

Operators At EMEA Summit + Virtual Experience

Company's virtual event to analyze hot topics and showcase the latest product developments

LAS VEGAS - March 9, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") is set to delve into the latest trends and developments that will shape the future of the casino and sports betting industry at its upcoming EMEA Summit + Virtual Experience.

The virtual event, which is exclusively for the Company's customers, takes place between 17-18 March and will deliver insight, analysis and ideas for operators to navigate their way through today's challenging marketplace and drive their recovery plans.

An extensive schedule of panel discussions over the two-day period will share insights from Company thought leaders on games, systems and technology:

• The Company's game designers will share details of upcoming slot releases, including 88 Fortunes - Lucky Gong, Ultra Hot Mega Link and Lobster Bay Kraken Unleashed™.

• A panel on table games will specifically focus on key products that will increase profitability, including the Quartz Terminals and Table Progressives.

• Technology experts from the Systems team will offer insight on innovations, which include new products that will optimize operations and create a better player experience.

• iGaming experts will share how the Company's 'open" network and technology developments deliver new immersive iGaming experiences for players

• Sport Betting experts will provide insight into the technology solutions that power the industry's biggest sportsbooks and sporting events across the globe.

Delegates will have access to a virtual booth where they can experience 360-degree demos of all the latest products from Scientific Games' ever-expanding offerings.

Matt Wilson, the CEO of Scientific Games' Gaming business unit, said: "We're excited to welcome all partners from across the EMEA region to the latest installment of our virtual summit series, which promises to offer an event experience like no other.

"In these difficult and uncertain times, it's incredibly important to remain connected with one another and remain informed of the latest trends. We remain committed to helping our customers drive their recovery and with several new product developments to unveil and industry topics to analyze, we're looking forward to the Summit and engaging with both new and existing customers."

The virtual Summit is the latest example of Scientific Games utilizing digital platforms to connect with customers in new and innovative ways. Previous virtual events hosted by Scientific Games haveeffectively sparked engaging discussions on relevant industry topics and resulted in new installations that support customers in operating safely and effectively during the pandemic.

Con Nikitas, National Gaming Manager at ALH Group, said: "Attending the SG Summit + Virtual Experience was a great way for me to hear about upcoming products and to engage with the product experts in real time on the live panel sessions. Overall, the experience was delivered in a highly professional way and I was impressed. I liked that I could see videos and also download product details."

To find out more about the Summit and register your interest, please visit https://events.scientificgames.com/emea/

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

