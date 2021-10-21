Scientific Games : rsquo; Lottery Products and Leadership Recognized By Industry

New York Lottery Game Produced by Scientific Games Wins 2021 Best New Instant Game in North America

Three Company Execs Receive Prestigious Powers Award at North American State & Provincial Lotteries Annual Conference

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA - October 21, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces that its products and leadership was recognized at annual industry conference. The New York Series produced for the New York Lottery won the 2021 Best New Instant Game Award at the North American State & Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) Annual Conference. The $5 game series featuring black and white illustrations of New York scenes generated $40 million in total sales for the New York Lottery. New York Series was designed by the New York Lottery and McCann New York with a New York artist, and produced at Scientific Games' global Lottery Group headquarters in metro-Atlanta.

In addition, this year's NASPL awards named three Scientific Games Lottery Group executives as 2021 Powers Award recipients: Meghan Dondero, Regional VP of Sales, nominated by the Tennessee Lottery; Blair Johnson, Director Digital Client Services, nominated by the Pennsylvania Lottery; and Sara McWhirter, Director Sales & Marketing, Kentucky SGEP, nominated by the Kentucky Lottery.

Recognizing those who have made outstanding contributions to lottery organizations and the lottery industry, Powers Award candidates are nominated by North American lottery CEOs and members of lottery executive management teams. Named in honor of the late Edward J. Powers, the 'Father of U.S. Lotteries', the Powers Award is regarded as one of the highest honors in the lottery industry.

"Scientific Games congratulates Meghan, Blair, and Sara as Powers Award recipients for their commitment to excellence in serving our Lottery customers. Their work is exemplary, as recognized by this award and the results they deliver to our customers every day," said Pat McHugh, EVP and Lottery Group Chief Executive for Scientific Games. "We are also honored to have six instant products among the 11 finalists for 2021 Best New Game and thrilled that the New York Scenes game produced for our longtime instant games partner won the top honor. Congrats to all of the New York Lottery and Scientific Games teams behind this memorable game that resonated with players throughout the state."

Scientific Games is the largest creator, manufacturer and manager of lottery instant games in the world, and is a leading provider of digital lottery games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs, and other digital lottery products and services.

