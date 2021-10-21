Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Scientific Games Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGMS   US80874P1093

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION

(SGMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scientific Games : rsquo; Lottery Products and Leadership Recognized By Industry

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York Lottery Game Produced by Scientific Games Wins 2021 Best New Instant Game in North America

Three Company Execs Receive Prestigious Powers Award at North American State & Provincial Lotteries Annual Conference

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA - October 21, 2021 - Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces that its products and leadership was recognized at annual industry conference. The New York Series produced for the New York Lottery won the 2021 Best New Instant Game Award at the North American State & Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) Annual Conference. The $5 game series featuring black and white illustrations of New York scenes generated $40 million in total sales for the New York Lottery. New York Series was designed by the New York Lottery and McCann New York with a New York artist, and produced at Scientific Games' global Lottery Group headquarters in metro-Atlanta.

In addition, this year's NASPL awards named three Scientific Games Lottery Group executives as 2021 Powers Award recipients: Meghan Dondero, Regional VP of Sales, nominated by the Tennessee Lottery; Blair Johnson, Director Digital Client Services, nominated by the Pennsylvania Lottery; and Sara McWhirter, Director Sales & Marketing, Kentucky SGEP, nominated by the Kentucky Lottery.

Recognizing those who have made outstanding contributions to lottery organizations and the lottery industry, Powers Award candidates are nominated by North American lottery CEOs and members of lottery executive management teams. Named in honor of the late Edward J. Powers, the 'Father of U.S. Lotteries', the Powers Award is regarded as one of the highest honors in the lottery industry.

"Scientific Games congratulates Meghan, Blair, and Sara as Powers Award recipients for their commitment to excellence in serving our Lottery customers. Their work is exemplary, as recognized by this award and the results they deliver to our customers every day," said Pat McHugh, EVP and Lottery Group Chief Executive for Scientific Games. "We are also honored to have six instant products among the 11 finalists for 2021 Best New Game and thrilled that the New York Scenes game produced for our longtime instant games partner won the top honor. Congrats to all of the New York Lottery and Scientific Games teams behind this memorable game that resonated with players throughout the state."

Scientific Games is the largest creator, manufacturer and manager of lottery instant games in the world, and is a leading provider of digital lottery games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs, and other digital lottery products and services.

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries: Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
04:07aScientific Games cuts proposed Australian IPO of unit to $3 bln -sources
RE
10/20SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Nearing $3 Billion Lotteries Unit IPO in Australia
MT
10/20SCIENTIFIC GAMES : to Continue as Missouri Lottery's Instant Games and Loyalty Program Pro..
MT
10/20Scientific Games Corporation Announces the Missouri Lottery Awards Longtime Instant Gam..
CI
10/19SCIENTIFIC GAMES : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021
PR
10/19SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Scientific Games With Buy Rating, ..
MT
10/12SCIENTIFIC GAMES : New Scientific Games Technology Modernizes Germany's Lotto Hessen
PU
10/12SCIENTIFIC GAMES : New Scientific Games Technology Modernizes Germany's LOTTO Hessen
PR
10/12Scientific Games Corporation Finalizes New Technology Agreement with Longtime Lottery P..
CI
10/07SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Secures Vermont Lottery Systems Contract
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 292 M - -
Net income 2021 167 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 090 M 8 090 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scientific Games Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 83,95 $
Average target price 79,14 $
Spread / Average Target -5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry L. Cottle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Constance P. James Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jamie R. Odell Executive Chairman
Jeff McVay Chief Information Officer
Stephen Richardson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION102.34%8 090
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.75.53%2 184
SANKYO CO., LTD.-0.39%1 494
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED33.21%1 040
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED176.04%342
PLAYAGS, INC.8.61%287