Scientific Games : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

10/19/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: Scientific Games Investor Call

Investor Conference Call
November 9, 2021
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Webcast:
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's website at https://www.scientificgames.com/investors and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 
US Toll Free: +1 (877) 842-4249
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-5420
Conference ID: Scientific Games Corporation Investor Call

Telephone Replay
A telephone replay of the call will be available.
US Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10161260

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Company Contact
Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614

Scientific Games Corporation


