On September 20, 2023, Elizabeth Czerepak, the Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer, Principal Accounting Officer and Secretary of Scilex Holding Company (the ? Company?), resigned from the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Czerepak?s resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company?s operations, policies or practices.

On September 21, 2023, Laura J. Hamill notified the Board of Directors (the ? Board?) of the Company that she was resigning from the Board, all committees of the Board and any director or officer position held with any subsidiary of the Company, effective as of September 21, 2023. Ms. Hamill?s resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company?s operations, policies or practices.

Effective September 22, 2023, the Board appointed Jay Chun, M.D., Ph.D. as a Class II director of the Company, Henry Ji, Ph.D. as a Class III director and Yue Alexander Wu, Ph.D. as a Class II director. As Class II Directors, Dr. Chun?s and Dr. Wu?s initial terms will expire at the annual meeting of the Company?s stockholders to be held in 2024. As a Class III Director, Dr. Ji?s initial term will expire at the annual meeting of the Company?s stockholders to be held in 2025.

Effective September 22, 2023, Dr. Wu was appointed to the Compensation Committee of the Board, Audit Committee of the Board and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. Effective September 22, 2023, Dr. Chun and Dr. Ji were appointed to the Commercialization and Transaction Committee of the Board. Jay Chun, M.D., Ph.D., age 59, has served as the Chief of Neurosurgery and Director of the Atlantic Health Spine Center at Overlook Medical Center at Atlantic Health System since September 2015.

Dr. Chun has served as a member of the Company?s Scientific Advisory Board since August 2021 and previously served as a member of Celularity Inc.?s Scientific Advisory Board from September 2020 to January 2023. Dr. Chun completed his M.D. and Ph.D. at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. His neurosurgical residency was completed at the University of California at San Francisco, followed by specialization in the discipline of complex and minimally invasive spine surgery at Emory in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. Chun is board certified and specializes in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery as well as artificial discs. While a member of the Columbia University faculty from June 1995 to June 1997, Dr. Chun worked in the field of biotechnology. He has received many honors including Medical Research Fellowships from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), working with the late Nobel Laureate Marshall Nirenberg.

He received his Ph.D. with Richard Axel, a recipient of the 2004 Nobel Prize. In honor of his stem cell research, he received the NIH Individual National Research Service Award. Henry Ji, Ph.D., age 59, previously served as the Company?s Executive Chairperson and a member of its Board from November 2022 to August 2023.

Prior to that, he served as the pre-business combination Scilex Holding Company?s (now Scilex Inc.) Executive Chairperson and a board member from March 2019 to November 2022. Dr. Ji has served on the board of directors of Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (? Scilex Pharma?), since November 2016 and he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Scilex Pharma from November 2016 to March 2019.

He co-founded and has served as a director of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. since January 2006, served as its Chief Scientific Officer from November 2008 to September 2012, as its Interim Chief Executive Officer from April 2011 to September 2012, as its Secretary from September 2009 to June 2011, as its Chief Executive Officer and President since September 2012 and as Chairman of its board of directors since August 2017. In 2002, Dr. Ji founded BioVintage Inc., a research and development company focusing on innovative life sciences technology and product development, and has served as its President since 2002. From 2001 to 2002, Dr. Ji served as Vice President of CombiMatrix Corporation, a publicly-traded biotechnology company that develops proprietary technologies, including products and services in the areas of drug development, genetic analysis, molecular diagnostics and nanotechnology.

During his tenure at CombiMatrix Corporation, Dr. Ji was responsible for strategic technology alliances with biopharmaceutical companies. From 1999 to 2001, Dr. Ji served as Director of Business Development, and in 2001 as Vice President of Stratagene Corporation (later acquired by Agilent Technologies Inc.) where he was responsible for novel technology and product licensing and development. In 1997, Dr. Ji co-founded Stratagene Genomics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Stratagene Corporation, and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer from its founding until 1999.

Dr. Ji previously served as a director of Celularity Inc. from June 2017 to July 2021. Dr. Ji is the holder of several issued and pending patents in the life science research field and is the sole inventor of Sorrento?s intellectual property. Dr. Ji has a Ph.D. in Animal Physiology from the University of Minnesota and a B.S. in Biochemistry from Fudan University.

Yue Alexander Wu, Ph.D., age 61, is co-founder and CEO of Cothera Bioscience Inc., a translation medicine and precision therapeutics company. He was previously President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Crown Bioscience International, a leading global drug discovery and development solutions company, which he co-founded in 2006, until 2017. From 2004 to 2006, Dr. Wu was Chief Business Officer of Starvax International Inc. in Beijing, China, a biotechnology company focusing on oncology and infectious diseases.

From 2001 to 2004, Dr. Wu was a banker with Burrill & Company where he was head of Asian Activities. Dr. Wu has served as a director of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. since June 2013 and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. since August 2016. Dr. Wu received his Ph.D. in Molecular Cell Biology and his MBA from University of California at Berkeley.

He earned an M.S. in Biochemistry from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and his B.S. in Biochemistry from Fudan University in Shanghai, China. In connection with Dr. Ji?s appointment as a director of the Company, Dr. Ji was also appointed as the Executive Chairperson of the Board, effective as of September 22, 2023.