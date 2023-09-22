On September 20, 2023, Elizabeth Czerepak, Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer, resigned from the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Czerepak?s resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company?s operations, policies or practices. On September 22, 2023, the Company appointed Stephen Ma, age 51, as the Company?s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Upon commencement of his appointment, Mr. Ma assumed the duties of the Company?s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. There are no reportable family relationships or related party transactions (as defined in Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K) involving the Company and Mr. Ma has served as the Company?s Chief Accounting Officer since November 2022 and previously served as its Vice President of Finance from January 2022 to November 2022. Mr. Ma has more than 15 years of finance and operational expertise across pharmaceuticals and venture backed biotechnology companies.

He most recently served as Director of Finance and Operations for Anwita Biosciences Inc., a clinical stage company, from August 2019 to January 2022. Prior to that, from May 2016 to August 2019, he served as Sr. Director of Finance and Controller for Semnur Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the clinical and commercial development of innovative products that meet the needs of pain management practitioners and their patients, which was acquired by the Company in March 2019. Prior to that, he served as Controller for Globavir and part of the management team that worked on its IPO process.

He also served as the Controller for Ardelyx, which went public in 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Ma served in various finance positions at PDL BioPharma and Hyperion Therapeutics. Mr. Ma began his career with more than 10 years in high technology companies and has a wealth of experience in finance, strategic planning, commercial launching, debt financing, public offerings and M&A transactions.

Mr. Ma holds a B.S. in Finance and M.A. in Economics from San Jose State University.