Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Scilex Holding Company (the "Company") is providing certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the one month ended September 30, 2023 and year-to-dateas of September 30, 2023, based on currently available information. The Company's independent auditor has not reviewed or audited these preliminary estimated financial results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these preliminary financial results, and may be outside the estimated ranges. This preliminary financial data has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company. The Company has not fully completed its review of these preliminary financial results for the one month ended September 30, 2023 and year-to-dateas of September 30, 2023.

The Company estimates that:

• ZTlido gross sales for September 2023 were in the range of $12.0 million to $13.0 million with year-to-datethrough September 2023 in the range of $100.0 million to $102.0 million, compared to $64.8 million for year-to-dateSeptember 2022, representing growth in the range of 54% to 57%. Full year gross sales for ZTlido in 2022 were 96.0 million.

• ZTlido net sales for September 2023 were in the range of $3.5 million to $4.0 million with year-to-datethrough September 2023 in the range of $31.5 million to $33.7 million, compared to $26.1 million for year-to-dateSeptember 2022, representing growth in the range of 21% to 29%. Full year net sales for ZTlido in 2022 were 38.0 million.

• Total product gross sales for September 2023 were in the range of $12.5 million to $13.6 million with year-to-datethrough September 2023 in the range of $102.5 million to $105.0 million, compared to $64.8 million for year-to-dateSeptember 2022, representing growth in the range of 58% to 62%.

• Total product net sales for September 2023 were in the range of $3.5 million to $4.1 million with year-to-datethrough September 2023 in the range of $31.5 million to $33.9 million, compared to $26.1 million for year-to-dateSeptember 2022, representing growth in the range of 21% to 30%.

