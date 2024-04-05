Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On April 5, 2024, Scilex Holding Company (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, a total of 125,198,773 shares, or 64.1% of the Company's common stock and Series A preferred stock issued and outstanding as of the record date, were represented virtually or by proxy.

At the Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered two proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2024. Set forth below is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the Meeting and the voting results with respect to each matter.

Proposal No.1:To elect the following nominees as Class II directors to serve until the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Nominee For Withhold Broker Non-Votes Jay Chun, M.D., Ph.D. 113,207,991 3,864,204 8,126,578 Yue Alexander Wu, Ph.D. 111,155,502 5,916,693 8,126,578

Proposal No.2:To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.