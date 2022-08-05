Log in
    1789   TW0001789006

SCINOPHARM TAIWAN, LTD.

(1789)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
24.30 TWD   -0.61%
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : 1H 2022 Web Earnings Conference
PU
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : Board of Directors approved to release the Company managers from non-competition restrictions
PU
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : Board of Directors approved the company's consolidated financial report of Q2, 2022
PU
ScinoPharm Taiwan : 1H 2022 Web Earnings Conference

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 17:03:53
Subject 
 ScinoPharm's 1H 2022 Web Earnings Conference
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:On-line Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will report its
  1H 2022 financial and operating results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to MOPS or the
  Company's website for the presentation materials.

Disclaimer

ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
