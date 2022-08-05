ScinoPharm Taiwan : 1H 2022 Web Earnings Conference
08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Provided by: ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
17:03:53
Subject
ScinoPharm's 1H 2022 Web Earnings Conference
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:On-line Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will report its
1H 2022 financial and operating results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to MOPS or the
Company's website for the presentation materials.
ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.