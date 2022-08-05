Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1789   TW0001789006

SCINOPHARM TAIWAN, LTD.

(1789)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
24.30 TWD   -0.61%
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : 1H 2022 Web Earnings Conference
PU
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : Board of Directors approved to release the Company managers from non-competition restrictions
PU
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : Board of Directors approved the company's consolidated financial report of Q2, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ScinoPharm Taiwan : Board of Directors approved the company's consolidated financial report of Q2, 2022

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 17:00:21
Subject 
 Board of Directors approved the company's
consolidated financial report of Q2, 2022
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,543,477
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):643,413
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):222,955
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):237,506
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):191,081
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):191,081
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.24
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):12,035,540
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,652,788
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):10,382,752
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCINOPHARM TAIWAN, LTD.
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : 1H 2022 Web Earnings Conference
PU
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : Board of Directors approved to release the Company managers from non-c..
PU
05:11aSCINOPHARM TAIWAN : Board of Directors approved the company's consolidated financial repor..
PU
07/07SCINOPHARM TAIWAN, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/10SCINOPHARM TAIWAN : to attend the Web Investor Conference held by SinoPac Securities
PU
05/30SCINOPHARM TAIWAN : To Announce the ex-dividend record date and cash dividend distribution..
PU
05/30SCINOPHARM TAIWAN : Announce the Company's 2022 Shareholders' Meeting approved to release ..
PU
05/30Scinopharm Taiwan, Ltd Approves Cash Dividend, Payable August 2, 2022
CI
05/06ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/06ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 035 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 337 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 56,5x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 19 215 M 641 M 641 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,33x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart SCINOPHARM TAIWAN, LTD.
Duration : Period :
ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCINOPHARM TAIWAN, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li An Lu President & Chief Executive Officer
Chih Ching Hsu Head-Finance
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman & General Chief Strategy Officer
Chao An Chou Director-Purchasing & Information Technology
Chih-Fang Chen Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCINOPHARM TAIWAN, LTD.-1.42%641
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.42%451 667
PFIZER, INC.-15.56%279 759
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10.71%275 260
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%273 370
ABBVIE INC.2.60%245 487