    SCPL   US8090871091

SCIPLAY CORPORATION

(SCPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 11:56:37 am EDT
13.24 USD   +2.60%
11:46aSciPlay Chief Executive Officer Josh Wilson to Participate in ​The 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25, 2022
BU
05/17Morgan Stanley Trims SciPlay's Price Target to $13.50 From $14.50, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SCIPLAY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SciPlay Chief Executive Officer Josh Wilson to Participate in ​The 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25, 2022

05/19/2022 | 11:46am EDT
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today that Josh Wilson, its Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 25 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location following the conference.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper-casual games such as Rob Master 3D™, Deep Clean Inc. 3D™ and Oh God!™. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, Inc. (formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation), and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC, SG Gaming, Inc. or their affiliates.

© 2022 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 670 M - -
Net income 2022 23,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,25x
Nbr of Employees 556
Free-Float 18,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,90 $
Average target price 16,05 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua J. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel OQuinn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry L. Cottle Executive Chairman
Forrest Stowe Chief Technology Officer
Gerald D. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIPLAY CORPORATION-6.39%318
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.45%1 900 273
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.94%51 125
SYNOPSYS INC.-26.03%41 730
SEA LIMITED-66.83%41 533
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-57.38%41 308