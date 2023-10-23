SciPlay Corporation(NasdaqGS:SCPL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
SciPlay Corporation(NasdaqGS:SCPL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
October 23, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.94 USD
|0.00%
|+0.22%
|+42.66%
|Aug. 10
|Deutsche Bank Adjusts SciPlay Price Target to $23 From $20, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|Aug. 10
|North American Morning Briefing : Attention Turns -2-
|DJ
SciPlay Corporation(NasdaqGS:SCPL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|22.94 USD
|0.00%
|+0.22%
|488 M $
|Deutsche Bank Adjusts SciPlay Price Target to $23 From $20, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Attention Turns -2-
|DJ
|Light & Wonder Moves to Full Ownership of Digital Gaming Content Developer
|MT
|Top Midday Gainers
|MT
|Light & Wonder to Acquire Remaining 17% Stake in SciPlay for $22.95 a Share
|MT
|Wedbush Downgrades SciPlay to Neutral From Outperform on Heels of Announced Merger With Light & Wonder, PT is $23
|MT
|DA Davidson Downgrades SciPlay to Neutral From Buy With $23 Price Target
|MT
|SciPlay Posts Higher Q2 Net Income, Revenue
|MT
|Transcript : SciPlay Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2023
|CI
|Tranche Update on SciPlay Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 9, 2023.
|CI
|Earnings Flash (SCPL) SCIPLAY CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $189.9M, vs. Street Est of $181.3M
|MT
|SciPlay Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Truist Securities Raises SciPlay's Price Target to $20 From $18, Keeps Hold Rating
|MT
|SciPlay Corporation Announces Resignation of Constance P. James from Board of Directors, Effective as of August 25, 2023
|CI
|SciPlay Corporation(NasdaqGS:SCPL) added to S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index
|CI
|SciPlay Corporation Forms Special Committee to Evaluate Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal from Light & Wonder
|CI
|SciPlay Forms Special Committee to Evaluate Light & Wonder Offer for Remaining Stake
|MT
|Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on SciPlay to $20 From $15, Keeps Equalweight Rating
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Investors Await -2-
|DJ
|Deutsche Bank Downgrades SciPlay to Hold From Buy, Trims Price Target to $20 From $21
|MT
|DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on SciPlay to $23 From $20, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Powell on Tap -2-
|DJ
|Top Midday Gainers
|MT
|Craig Hallum Downgrades SciPlay to Hold From Buy, $20 Price Target
|MT
|Light & Wonder Proposes $422 Million All-Cash Acquisition of Remaining SciPlay Shares
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+42.66%
|488 M $
|+36.21%
|2427 B $
|+46.46%
|71 120 M $
|+48.56%
|64 860 M $
|+45.38%
|48 304 M $
|+1.39%
|47 286 M $
|+65.20%
|36 304 M $
|+150.93%
|34 666 M $
|-14.26%
|25 283 M $
|+71.37%
|24 864 M $