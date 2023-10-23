SciPlay Corporation(NasdaqGS:SCPL) dropped from S&P TMI Index

SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company operates in the social gaming market, which is characterized by gameplay online, on mobile phones or on tablets. It offers a variety of social casino games, including Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino. Its casual game titles include Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. Its social casino games include slots-style game play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The Company's games are offered and played across multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Company has access to Scientific Games' library of more than 1,500 casino titles, including titles and content from third-party licensed brands, such as MONOPOLY and JAMES BOND.

Sector Software