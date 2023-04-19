Advanced search
    SCPL   US8090871091

SCIPLAY CORPORATION

(SCPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23:04 2023-04-19 am EDT
17.21 USD   +0.32%
SciPlay to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and Host an Earnings Conference Call Before Market Open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023
BU
03/14Deutsche Bank Raises SciPlay's Price Target to $19 From $18, Buy Rating Kept
MT
03/06Transcript : SciPlay Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-06-2023 10:25 AM
CI
SciPlay to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and Host an Earnings Conference Call Before Market Open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

04/19/2023 | 10:03am EDT
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023, ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host an investor audio conference call and simultaneous webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the audio conference call or webcast by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: SciPlay Investor Call

Investor Conference Call

 

May 10, 2023

 

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

 

 

 

Telephone Dial-in

Telephone Replay

US Toll Free: +1 (833) 630-1073

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks.

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-1833

US Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529

Conference ID: SciPlay Call

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088

 

Replay Access Code: 7231695

Investor Webcast

To access the live conference call or webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor News and Events section of its website https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, and casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC or LNW Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates. ©2023 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 710 M - -
Net income 2023 25,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 375 M 375 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,24x
Nbr of Employees 716
Free-Float 16,9%
Managers and Directors
Joshua J. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel OQuinn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Antonia Korsanos Chairman
Forrest Stowe Chief Technology Officer
Gerald D. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIPLAY CORPORATION6.65%375
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.24%2 146 570
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.07%58 404
SYNOPSYS INC.19.15%57 940
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.06%54 574
SEA LIMITED58.58%46 763
