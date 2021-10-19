Log in
SciPlay : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

10/19/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after market close via press release.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Hot Shot Casino® and Quick Hit® Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes® Slots. SciPlay's social casino games feature slots-style game play and occasionally table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit sciplay.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciplay-to-report-third-quarter-2021-results-on-tuesday-november-9-2021-301403989.html

SOURCE SciPlay Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
