Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
SciPlay Corporation
News
Summary
SCPL
US8090871091
SCIPLAY CORPORATION
(SCPL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.71
USD
+3.81%
05:25p
SCIPLAY
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:50p
SCIPLAY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:34p
SCIPLAY CORP
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Transcript : SciPlay Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
05/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Hello, and welcome to SciPlay First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]Now let me turn the call over to Jim Bombassei. Please go ahead, sir.Presenter SpeechJames Bombassei Thank...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about SCIPLAY CORPORATION
05:25p
SCIPLAY
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:50p
SCIPLAY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
04:34p
SCIPLAY CORP
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
04:14p
Earnings Flash (SCPL) SCIPLAY CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $158M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
04:14p
SciPlay Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/02
SCIPLAY CORP
: Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
AQ
05/02
SciPlay Board Elects Three New Directors
BU
05/02
Sciplay Corporation Announces New Board Appointments
CI
04/18
SciPlay to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022
BU
04/12
SCIPLAY
: Appoints Nick Earl as Independent Director - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCIPLAY CORPORATION
03/03
DA Davidson Upgrades SciPlay to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $18
MT
03/03
Deutsche Bank Adjusts SciPlay's Price Target to $17 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/28
Wedbush Adjusts SciPlay's Price Target to $13 From $17, Reflecting Scientific Games Dea..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
667 M
-
-
Net income 2022
26,2 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
401 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
288 M
288 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
-0,17x
EV / Sales 2023
-0,36x
Nbr of Employees
556
Free-Float
18,6%
More Financials
Chart SCIPLAY CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIPLAY CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
11,71 $
Average target price
15,75 $
Spread / Average Target
34,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua J. Wilson
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel OQuinn
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry L. Cottle
Executive Chairman
Forrest Stowe
Chief Technology Officer
Gerald D. Cohen
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SCIPLAY CORPORATION
-15.02%
277
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
-19.87%
1 978 803
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
-27.21%
52 106
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
-52.53%
46 611
SYNOPSYS INC.
-26.59%
40 175
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
-24.24%
37 829
More Results
