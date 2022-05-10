Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SciPlay Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCPL   US8090871091

SCIPLAY CORPORATION

(SCPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.71 USD   +3.81%
05:25pSCIPLAY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:50pSCIPLAY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:34pSCIPLAY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Transcript : SciPlay Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022

05/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Hello, and welcome to SciPlay First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]Now let me turn the call over to Jim Bombassei. Please go ahead, sir.Presenter SpeechJames Bombassei Thank...


All news about SCIPLAY CORPORATION
05:25pSCIPLAY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:50pSCIPLAY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
04:34pSCIPLAY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
04:14pEarnings Flash (SCPL) SCIPLAY CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $158M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
04:14pSciPlay Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/02SCIPLAY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
AQ
05/02SciPlay Board Elects Three New Directors
BU
05/02Sciplay Corporation Announces New Board Appointments
CI
04/18SciPlay to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022
BU
04/12SCIPLAY : Appoints Nick Earl as Independent Director - Form 8-K
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SCIPLAY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 667 M - -
Net income 2022 26,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,36x
Nbr of Employees 556
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart SCIPLAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SciPlay Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SCIPLAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,71 $
Average target price 15,75 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua J. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel OQuinn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry L. Cottle Executive Chairman
Forrest Stowe Chief Technology Officer
Gerald D. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIPLAY CORPORATION-15.02%277
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.87%1 978 803
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.21%52 106
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-52.53%46 611
SYNOPSYS INC.-26.59%40 175
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-24.24%37 829