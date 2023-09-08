Hydrogen Future Industries PLC - London-based developer of wind-based green hydrogen production system - Hires Neil Ritson to be non-executive chair, starting immediately. Ritson replaces Daniel Maling, who steps back from executive chair to executive director. At the same time, Non Executive Director David Ormerod leaves the board to "focus on his other commitments in Australia".

Ritson currently is non-executive chair of fellow AQSE listing Helium Ventures PLC, a special purpose acquisition vehicle. He previously was executive chair of Solo Oil PLC, which is now Scirocco Energy PLC.

Hydrogen Future Industries also says it has completed the installation of its latest wind turbine prototype in the US state of Montana, and testing of it is now underway. The one-metre diameter prototype's energy output will be compared to wind tunnel results, and this information will be used in the design of larger diameter wind turbines.

Current stock price: last traded at 7.00 pence on Thursday

12-month change: up from 4.75p

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

