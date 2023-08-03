Scirocco Energy plc is an investment company. The Company is focused on acquiring production and development opportunities within the European transition energy market. It holds interests in natural gas and helium assets in Tanzania. It holds a 25% working interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement (Ruvuma PSA) in the south-east of Tanzania, covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers (km2) of which approximately 90% lies onshore and the balance offshore. The Ruvuma PSA consists of the Mtwara License, which contains the Ntorya Appraisal Area over the Ntorya gas condensate discovery. Its Kiliwani North Development License (KNDL) is located on Songo Songo Island in Tanzania and contains the Kiliwani North-1 (KN-1) well. It holds a 1.59% stake in Helium One Global Limited (Helium One), a specialist explorer focused on delineating and developing helium assets in Tanzania. It holds over 4,500 km2 of licenses, encompassing four project areas in Rukwa.