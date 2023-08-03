Scirocco Energy PLC - Leeds, England-based investment firm focused on assets with the European sustainable energy and circular economy markets - Updates on sale of 25% interest in the Ruvuma asset to ARA Petroleum Tanzania announced in August 2022. Has received confirmation from the Tanzania Revenue Authority of the assessed tax liability of around GBP150,000, in line with the company's expectations, and which has now been paid. This represents a major milestone towards final completion. Hopes to complete deal by amended long stop date of August 31 once final approval has been received from the Tanzanian Minister for Energy.
Current stock price: 0.54 pence
12-month change: up 93%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
