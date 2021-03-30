Scirocco Energy : WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco

WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco
Released : 30/03/2021 07:00
RNS Number : 8805T Scirocco Energy PLC 30 March 2021
30 March 2021
Scirocco Energy plc
("Scirocco" of "the Company")
WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco
Scirocco Energy (AIM: SCIR), the AIM investing Company targeting attractive production and development opportunities within the European energy market, is pleased to note that WH Ireland Limited has published its initiation note on Scirocco Energy.
Investors who wish to view the initiation report can do so through the Research Tree platform, which is available on our corporate website at www.sciroccoenergy.com
For further information:
|
Scirocco Energy plc
|
+44 (0) 20 7466 5000
|
Tom Reynolds, CEO
|
Doug Rycroft, COO
|
Strand Hanson Limited, Nominated Adviser
|
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494
|
James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Rory Murphy
|
WH Ireland Limited, Broker
|
+44 (0) 0207 220 1666
|
Harry Ansell / Katy Mitchell
|
Buchanan, Financial PR
|
+44 (0) 20 7466 5000
|
Ben Romney / Kelsey Traynor / James Husband
