Scirocco Energy : WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco

SCIROCCO ENERGY PLC

(SOLO)
03/29 11:35:27 am
1.1 GBX   -4.35%
03/30/2021 | 02:09am EDT
WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco

Released : 30/03/2021 07:00

RNS Number : 8805T Scirocco Energy PLC 30 March 2021

30 March 2021

Scirocco Energy plc

("Scirocco" of "the Company")

WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco

Scirocco Energy (AIM: SCIR), the AIM investing Company targeting attractive production and development opportunities within the European energy market, is pleased to note that WH Ireland Limited has published its initiation note on Scirocco Energy.

Investors who wish to view the initiation report can do so through the Research Tree platform, which is available on our corporate website at www.sciroccoenergy.com

For further information:

Scirocco Energy plc

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Tom Reynolds, CEO

Doug Rycroft, COO

Strand Hanson Limited, Nominated Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Rory Murphy

WH Ireland Limited, Broker

+44 (0) 0207 220 1666

Harry Ansell / Katy Mitchell

Buchanan, Financial PR

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Ben Romney / Kelsey Traynor / James Husband

