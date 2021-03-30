Scirocco Energy : WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco

WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco

30 March 2021

Scirocco Energy plc

("Scirocco" of "the Company")

WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Scirocco

Scirocco Energy (AIM: SCIR), the AIM investing Company targeting attractive production and development opportunities within the European energy market, is pleased to note that WH Ireland Limited has published its initiation note on Scirocco Energy.

Investors who wish to view the initiation report can do so through the Research Tree platform, which is available on our corporate website at www.sciroccoenergy.com

For further information:

