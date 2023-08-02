(Alliance News) - Sciuker Frames Spa on Wednesday announced that it has finalized its acquisitions, through deWol Contract Srl and deWol Retail Srl, of 100 percent of the share capital of Diquigiovanni Srl, a company specializing in the production and installation of PVC window and door frames and a leader in the contract sector, and of D&V Serramenti Srl, a company active in the production of PVC and aluminum window and door frames and a leader in the multibrand retail sector from D&V Srl.

As part of the acquisitions, the company signed a financing agreement with a pool of lending banks on market terms for a total amount of about EUR30 million.

Sciuker Frames on Wednesday closed in fractional green at EUR6.79 per share.

