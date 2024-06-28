(Alliance News) - Sciuker Frames Spa announced Friday that the shareholders' meeting appointed a new board of directors that will serve for three fiscal years.

The board of directors is as follows: Marco Cipriano, chairman; vice chairmen Romina Cipriano, Paolo Fulvio Tosti and Michele Verzè; and directors Riccardo Maria Monti, Luca Bottone and Diana D'Isanto.

Sciuker Frames closed Friday at par at EUR2.69 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.