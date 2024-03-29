(Alliance News) - Sciuker Frames Spa reported that it ended 2023 with revenues of EUR200.7 million compared to the previous year's figure of EUR129 million.

Production value, on the other hand, fell to EUR157.8 million from EUR193.8 million. This dynamic was mainly determined by the achievement of the final states of the Superbonus and Super-Sismabonus construction sites, which resulted in the significant reduction of work in progress recorded at the end of 2022.

Compared to the total, the value of production related to industrial operations amounted to EUR144.2 from EUR92 million in FY2022) while the value of production attributable to the design and implementation of energy upgrades amounted to EUR13.5 from EUR101.8 million in FY2022.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda was EUR42.9 million at the end of 2023, which compared to EUR43.2 million as of December 31, 2022, was broadly in line; consolidated adjusted Ebitda compared to consolidated value of production results in a consolidated margin of 27.2 percent.

The value of the Consolidated Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2023 was EUR77 million compared to the value of EUR1 million recorded as of December 31, 2022. Specifically, there were cash and cash equivalents of EUR15.7 million, financial assets of EUR30.6 million and financial debt of EUR123.3 million. The latter value includes the financial debt incurred to finalize the acquisition transactions as well as the earn-outs stipulated in the acquisition agreement and finally the debt financial position of the acquired companies.

The pro forma NFP includes, as part of financial assets, receivables from banks acquiring receivables on the tax drawer as of December 31, 2023; these receivables are expressed at the net value collected and have found their financial manifestation by March 15, 2024.

