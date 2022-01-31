SCOA Nigeria : S C O A NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

SCOA NIGERIA PLC [RC: 6293] UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE 4TH QTR. 2021 ANDJANUARY TO DECEMBER, 2021

SCOA NIGERIA PLC STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD January to 31st Dec, 2021 (UN AUDITED) Unaudited Audited Current Period Current Period Ended Ended % changes Jan to Dec,2021 Jan to Dec,2020 N'000 N'000 Revenue 15,191,211.83 6,526,055.00 0.57 Cost of Sales (14,587,553.74) (6,091,306.08) 0.58 Gross profit 603,658.09 434,748.92 0.28 Other Income 1,738,129.01 1,090,340.54 0.37 Distribution cost (88,256.63) (90,870.33) (0.03) Admin and Other Expenses (1,386,272.05) (1,385,543.58) 0.00 Operating profit 867,258.43 48,675.55 0.94 Finance income 18,793.49 3,506.15 0.81 Financial Charges (323,557.56) (204,279.83) 0.37 Profit/Loss Before Tax 562,494.35 (152,098.13) 1.27 Taxation (381,713.91) 183,873.71 1.48 Profit/Loss After Tax 180,780.44 31,775.58 0.82 Other Comprehensive Income (31,895.29) 8,067.00 1.25 Total Comprehensive Income 148,885.15 39,842.58 0.73 Profit/Loss After Tax Attr. To Noncontrolling Int 58,070.58 8,130.50 0.86 #REF! Profit/Loss After Tax Owners of the Company 90,814.57 31,711.88 0.65 Total Comp. Inc.Attr. to Non-Controlling Interest Attributable to Owners of the Company Basis/Diluted (loss) /Earnings per Share 0.28 0.05

SCOA NIGERIA PLC STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD January to 31st Dec, 2021 (UN AUDITED) Unaudited Unaudited Current Period Current Period Ended Ended Oct to Dec,2021 Oct to Dec,2020 N'000 N'000 Revenue 7,992,867.78 777,335.70 Cost of Sales (8,358,115.01) (592,056.62) Gross profit (365,247.23) 185,279.08 Other income 2,991,287.02 (79,452.03) Distribution cost (953,335.24) (21,000.00) Admin and Other Expenses (1,186,499.88) (388,892.39) Operating profit 486,204.67 (304,065.33) Finance income 18,793.49 1,006.00 Financial Charges (323,557.56) (32,844.93) Profit/Loss Before Tax 181,440.60 (335,904.26) Taxation (676,902.77) 183,873.71 Profit/Loss After Tax (495,462.17) (152,030.55) Other Comprehensive Income (31,895.29) 8,067.00 Total Comprehensive Income (527,357.46) (143,963.55) Profit/Loss After Tax Attr. To Noncontrolling Int (210,942.98) 46,105.87 Profit/Loss After Tax Owners of the Company (316,414.48) (190,069.42) Total Comp. Inc.Attr. to Non-Controlling Interest Attributable to Owners of the Company Basis/Diluted (loss) /Earnings per Share (0.29)

SCOA NIGERIA PLC UN-AUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST December , 2021 Un-Audited Audited Current Period Ended Year Ended % changes 31st Dec '21 31st Dec '20 N'000 N'000 Property, plant and equipment 3,950,063.80 4,124,019.34 0.04 Deferred Tax Assets 509,725.57 1,072,168.42 0.52 Investment in subsidiary / associates Cos. - Total Non Current Assets 4,459,789.37 5,196,187.76 0.14 Inventories 2,420,600.05 2,247,811.99 (0.08) Debtors and Other Receivables 2,037,268.94 5,981,076.05 0.66 Other current assets 294,193.52 321,424.98 0.08 Cash and cash equivalents 12,172,322.55 488,202.00 (23.93) Total Current Assets 16,924,385.05 9,038,515.02 (0.87) Advance from customer 843,259.14 843,259.00 (0.00) Trade and Other Payables 13,944,282.27 7,015,376.30 (0.99) Current Financial liabilities 2,113,154.19 1,601,643.12 (0.32) Current Tax Liabilities 315,915.45 15,623.04 (19.22) Total Current Liabilities 17,216,611.05 9,475,901.46 (0.82) Non-Current Financial liabilities 1,040,381.73 1,412,086.89 0.26 Defined benefit Plan 160,999.10 111,564.98 (0.44) Deferred Tax Liabilities - Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale (Where applicable) Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,201,380.83 1,523,651.87 0.21 Working Capital (292,226.00) (437,386.44) 0.33 Net Assets 2,966,182.53 3,235,149.45 0.08 Non Controlling Interest 648,746.58 590,676.00 (0.10) Attributable to Owners of the Company 2,317,437.57 2,226,623.00 (0.04) These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31st Jannuary,2022 and signed on its behalf by: Mr. Henry Agbamu Dr.Massad F.Boulos Mrs. A. Okereke FRC/2013/NIM/00000003968 FRC/2013IOD/00000003008 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002373