SCOA Nigeria : S C O A NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
SCOA NIGERIA PLC

[RC: 6293]

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

FOR THE 4TH QTR. 2021 ANDJANUARY TO DECEMBER, 2021

SCOA NIGERIA PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD January to 31st Dec, 2021 (UN AUDITED)

Unaudited

Audited

Current Period

Current Period

Ended

Ended

% changes

Jan to Dec,2021

Jan to Dec,2020

N'000

N'000

Revenue

15,191,211.83

6,526,055.00

0.57

Cost of Sales

(14,587,553.74)

(6,091,306.08)

0.58

Gross profit

603,658.09

434,748.92

0.28

Other Income

1,738,129.01

1,090,340.54

0.37

Distribution cost

(88,256.63)

(90,870.33)

(0.03)

Admin and Other Expenses

(1,386,272.05)

(1,385,543.58)

0.00

Operating profit

867,258.43

48,675.55

0.94

Finance income

18,793.49

3,506.15

0.81

Financial Charges

(323,557.56)

(204,279.83)

0.37

Profit/Loss Before Tax

562,494.35

(152,098.13)

1.27

Taxation

(381,713.91)

183,873.71

1.48

Profit/Loss After Tax

180,780.44

31,775.58

0.82

Other Comprehensive Income

(31,895.29)

8,067.00

1.25

Total Comprehensive Income

148,885.15

39,842.58

0.73

Profit/Loss After Tax Attr. To Noncontrolling Int

58,070.58

8,130.50

0.86

#REF!

Profit/Loss After Tax Owners of the Company

90,814.57

31,711.88

0.65

Total Comp. Inc.Attr. to Non-Controlling Interest

Attributable to Owners of the Company

Basis/Diluted (loss) /Earnings per Share

0.28

0.05

SCOA NIGERIA PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD January to 31st Dec, 2021 (UN AUDITED)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current Period

Current Period Ended

Ended

Oct to Dec,2021

Oct to Dec,2020

N'000

N'000

Revenue

7,992,867.78

777,335.70

Cost of Sales

(8,358,115.01)

(592,056.62)

Gross profit

(365,247.23)

185,279.08

Other income

2,991,287.02

(79,452.03)

Distribution cost

(953,335.24)

(21,000.00)

Admin and Other Expenses

(1,186,499.88)

(388,892.39)

Operating profit

486,204.67

(304,065.33)

Finance income

18,793.49

1,006.00

Financial Charges

(323,557.56)

(32,844.93)

Profit/Loss Before Tax

181,440.60

(335,904.26)

Taxation

(676,902.77)

183,873.71

Profit/Loss After Tax

(495,462.17)

(152,030.55)

Other Comprehensive Income

(31,895.29)

8,067.00

Total Comprehensive Income

(527,357.46)

(143,963.55)

Profit/Loss After Tax Attr. To Noncontrolling Int

(210,942.98)

46,105.87

Profit/Loss After Tax Owners of the Company

(316,414.48)

(190,069.42)

Total Comp. Inc.Attr. to Non-Controlling Interest

Attributable to Owners of the Company

Basis/Diluted (loss) /Earnings per Share

(0.29)

SCOA NIGERIA PLC

UN-AUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST December , 2021

Un-Audited

Audited

Current Period Ended

Year Ended

% changes

31st Dec '21

31st Dec '20

N'000

N'000

Property, plant and equipment

3,950,063.80

4,124,019.34

0.04

Deferred Tax Assets

509,725.57

1,072,168.42

0.52

Investment in subsidiary / associates Cos.

-

Total Non Current Assets

4,459,789.37

5,196,187.76

0.14

Inventories

2,420,600.05

2,247,811.99

(0.08)

Debtors and Other Receivables

2,037,268.94

5,981,076.05

0.66

Other current assets

294,193.52

321,424.98

0.08

Cash and cash equivalents

12,172,322.55

488,202.00

(23.93)

Total Current Assets

16,924,385.05

9,038,515.02

(0.87)

Advance from customer

843,259.14

843,259.00

(0.00)

Trade and Other Payables

13,944,282.27

7,015,376.30

(0.99)

Current Financial liabilities

2,113,154.19

1,601,643.12

(0.32)

Current Tax Liabilities

315,915.45

15,623.04

(19.22)

Total Current Liabilities

17,216,611.05

9,475,901.46

(0.82)

Non-Current Financial liabilities

1,040,381.73

1,412,086.89

0.26

Defined benefit Plan

160,999.10

111,564.98

(0.44)

Deferred Tax Liabilities

-

Liabilities included in disposal groups

classified as held for sale (Where applicable)

Total Non-Current Liabilities

1,201,380.83

1,523,651.87

0.21

Working Capital

(292,226.00)

(437,386.44)

0.33

Net Assets

2,966,182.53

3,235,149.45

0.08

Non Controlling Interest

648,746.58

590,676.00

(0.10)

Attributable to Owners of the Company

2,317,437.57

2,226,623.00

(0.04)

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31st Jannuary,2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Henry Agbamu

Dr.Massad F.Boulos

Mrs. A. Okereke

FRC/2013/NIM/00000003968

FRC/2013IOD/00000003008

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002373

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31st December'21- (UN-AUDITED)

Issued & paid up Share Cap

Share Premium

Retained Earnings

Revaluation Reserve

Total

Non controlling interest

Total Equity

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

% Change

Balance as of 1st January 2021

324,913.00

194,405.00

(3,727,536.00)

5,434,841.00

2,226,623.00

590,676.00

2,817,299.00

0.30

Prior year dividend approved transfer

to payables

-

Dividend

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period / year

122,709.86

122,709.86

58,070.58

180,780.44

3.11

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

(31,895.29)

(31,895.29)

-

(31,895.29)

1.25

Balance as of 31st December' 2021

324,913.00

194,405.00

(3,636,721.43)

5,434,841.00

2,317,437.57

648,746.58

2,966,184.15

0.05

Audited

Balance as of 1st January 2020

324,913.00

194,405.00

(3,346,478.00)

4,224,807.00

1,397,647.00

583,058.00

1,980,705.00

Dividend

Loss for the year

(389,125.00)

(389,125.00)

7,618.00

(381,507.00)

Adjustment to revaluated properties

1,210,034.00

1,210,034.00

1,210,034.00

Other comprehensive income

-

-

8,067.00

8,067.00

8,067.00

Balance as of 31st Dec, 2020

324,913.00

194,405.00

(3,727,536.00)

5,434,841.00

2,226,623.00

590,676.00

2,817,299.00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCOA Nigeria plc published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
