SCOA Nigeria : S C O A NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
SCOA NIGERIA PLC
[RC: 6293]
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT
FOR THE 4TH QTR. 2021 ANDJANUARY TO DECEMBER, 2021
SCOA NIGERIA PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD January to 31st Dec, 2021 (UN AUDITED)
Unaudited
Audited
Current Period
Current Period
Ended
Ended
% changes
Jan to Dec,2021
Jan to Dec,2020
N'000
N'000
Revenue
15,191,211.83
6,526,055.00
0.57
Cost of Sales
(14,587,553.74)
(6,091,306.08)
0.58
Gross profit
603,658.09
434,748.92
0.28
Other Income
1,738,129.01
1,090,340.54
0.37
Distribution cost
(88,256.63)
(90,870.33)
(0.03)
Admin and Other Expenses
(1,386,272.05)
(1,385,543.58)
0.00
Operating profit
867,258.43
48,675.55
0.94
Finance income
18,793.49
3,506.15
0.81
Financial Charges
(323,557.56)
(204,279.83)
0.37
Profit/Loss Before Tax
562,494.35
(152,098.13)
1.27
Taxation
(381,713.91)
183,873.71
1.48
Profit/Loss After Tax
180,780.44
31,775.58
0.82
Other Comprehensive Income
(31,895.29)
8,067.00
1.25
Total Comprehensive Income
148,885.15
39,842.58
0.73
Profit/Loss After Tax Attr. To Noncontrolling Int
58,070.58
8,130.50
0.86
#REF!
Profit/Loss After Tax Owners of the Company
90,814.57
31,711.88
0.65
Total Comp. Inc.Attr. to Non-Controlling Interest
Attributable to Owners of the Company
Basis/Diluted (loss) /Earnings per Share
0.28
0.05
SCOA NIGERIA PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD January to 31st Dec, 2021 (UN AUDITED)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current Period
Current Period Ended
Ended
Oct to Dec,2021
Oct to Dec,2020
N'000
N'000
Revenue
7,992,867.78
777,335.70
Cost of Sales
(8,358,115.01)
(592,056.62)
Gross profit
(365,247.23)
185,279.08
Other income
2,991,287.02
(79,452.03)
Distribution cost
(953,335.24)
(21,000.00)
Admin and Other Expenses
(1,186,499.88)
(388,892.39)
Operating profit
486,204.67
(304,065.33)
Finance income
18,793.49
1,006.00
Financial Charges
(323,557.56)
(32,844.93)
Profit/Loss Before Tax
181,440.60
(335,904.26)
Taxation
(676,902.77)
183,873.71
Profit/Loss After Tax
(495,462.17)
(152,030.55)
Other Comprehensive Income
(31,895.29)
8,067.00
Total Comprehensive Income
(527,357.46)
(143,963.55)
Profit/Loss After Tax Attr. To Noncontrolling Int
(210,942.98)
46,105.87
Profit/Loss After Tax Owners of the Company
(316,414.48)
(190,069.42)
Total Comp. Inc.Attr. to Non-Controlling Interest
Attributable to Owners of the Company
Basis/Diluted (loss) /Earnings per Share
(0.29)
SCOA NIGERIA PLC
UN-AUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST December , 2021
Un-Audited
Audited
Current Period Ended
Year Ended
% changes
31st Dec '21
31st Dec '20
N'000
N'000
Property, plant and equipment
3,950,063.80
4,124,019.34
0.04
Deferred Tax Assets
509,725.57
1,072,168.42
0.52
Investment in subsidiary / associates Cos.
-
Total Non Current Assets
4,459,789.37
5,196,187.76
0.14
Inventories
2,420,600.05
2,247,811.99
(0.08)
Debtors and Other Receivables
2,037,268.94
5,981,076.05
0.66
Other current assets
294,193.52
321,424.98
0.08
Cash and cash equivalents
12,172,322.55
488,202.00
(23.93)
Total Current Assets
16,924,385.05
9,038,515.02
(0.87)
Advance from customer
843,259.14
843,259.00
(0.00)
Trade and Other Payables
13,944,282.27
7,015,376.30
(0.99)
Current Financial liabilities
2,113,154.19
1,601,643.12
(0.32)
Current Tax Liabilities
315,915.45
15,623.04
(19.22)
Total Current Liabilities
17,216,611.05
9,475,901.46
(0.82)
Non-Current Financial liabilities
1,040,381.73
1,412,086.89
0.26
Defined benefit Plan
160,999.10
111,564.98
(0.44)
Deferred Tax Liabilities
-
Liabilities included in disposal groups
classified as held for sale (Where applicable)
Total Non-Current Liabilities
1,201,380.83
1,523,651.87
0.21
Working Capital
(292,226.00)
(437,386.44)
0.33
Net Assets
2,966,182.53
3,235,149.45
0.08
Non Controlling Interest
648,746.58
590,676.00
(0.10)
Attributable to Owners of the Company
2,317,437.57
2,226,623.00
(0.04)
These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31st Jannuary,2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Henry Agbamu
Dr.Massad F.Boulos
Mrs. A. Okereke
FRC/2013/NIM/00000003968
FRC/2013IOD/00000003008
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002373
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31st December'21- (UN-AUDITED)
Issued & paid up Share Cap
Share Premium
Retained Earnings
Revaluation Reserve
Total
Non controlling interest
Total Equity
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
% Change
Balance as of 1st January 2021
324,913.00
194,405.00
(3,727,536.00)
5,434,841.00
2,226,623.00
590,676.00
2,817,299.00
0.30
Prior year dividend approved transfer
to payables
-
Dividend
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period / year
122,709.86
122,709.86
58,070.58
180,780.44
3.11
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(31,895.29)
(31,895.29)
-
(31,895.29)
1.25
Balance as of 31st December' 2021
324,913.00
194,405.00
(3,636,721.43)
5,434,841.00
2,317,437.57
648,746.58
2,966,184.15
0.05
Audited
Balance as of 1st January 2020
324,913.00
194,405.00
(3,346,478.00)
4,224,807.00
1,397,647.00
583,058.00
1,980,705.00
Dividend
Loss for the year
(389,125.00)
(389,125.00)
7,618.00
(381,507.00)
Adjustment to revaluated properties
1,210,034.00
1,210,034.00
1,210,034.00
Other comprehensive income
-
-
8,067.00
8,067.00
8,067.00
Balance as of 31st Dec, 2020
324,913.00
194,405.00
(3,727,536.00)
5,434,841.00
2,226,623.00
590,676.00
2,817,299.00
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
SCOA Nigeria plc published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCOA NIGERIA PLC
Sales 2020
6 526 M
15,7 M
15,7 M
Net income 2020
-389 M
-0,94 M
-0,94 M
Net Debt 2020
2 526 M
6,08 M
6,08 M
P/E ratio 2020
-4,89x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
676 M
1,63 M
1,63 M
EV / Sales 2019
2,23x
EV / Sales 2020
0,68x
Nbr of Employees
95
Free-Float
99,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.