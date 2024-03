Scope Carbon Corp. is a Canada-based carbon mapping technology company. The Company is focused on the commercial development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven image software, which the Company uses for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions. The Company is focused on the commercial development of its technology (the Scope Analysis Platform) through its research and development program, to expand the capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping. The Company is focused on solving the problem that market participants face to inventory, catalog, assess, manage and buy carbon credits. It utilizes integrated, proprietary source code and systems architectures, open-source tools and artificial intelligence. It creates an analytics solution assisting market participants to analyze forest inventory data via overhead and ground-level data collection using the Scope Carbon Analytics toolkit.

Sector Software