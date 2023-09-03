Scope Carbon Corp. is a technology company. The Company operates through the acquisition and development of AI analytical software related to nature-based objects segment. Its Scope Analysis Platform consists of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) equipped with cameras; cloud-based transmission for transmission of carbon credit data to the back-end computer system; software platform in the computer system driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that reads the carbon credit inventory data; and a secure portal that the carbon credit certifiers and developers can access, view and handle the carbon credit certification data for their intended usage. Its Scope Carbon Analytics Toolkit uses overhead drones configured with appropriate high-resolution cameras, and certain AI tools / software / database elements that collect real-time, forest inventory/ground data to capture multi-spectral images that can help carbon credit parties to collect, analyze, and geo-tag their inventory forest/tree data.

Sector Software