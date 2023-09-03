675,000 Common Shares of Scope Carbon Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 2-SEP-2022 to 3-SEP-2023.
Details:
A total of 4,500,001 of the common shares will be held in escrow and ten percent (10%) release on the Listing Date, with the remaining Escrowed Shares being released in 15% tranches every six months thereafter.
