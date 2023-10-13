Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - Scope Carbon Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 1,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $1.60 to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $2.25 for a period of two years upon issuance.

The Company does not anticipate paying any finder's fees in connection with the Offering. The Company intends to use the aggregate net proceeds of the Offering in connection with its ongoing acquisition of Farm Flight, Inc. as well as for general working capital purposes.

About Scope Carbon Corp.

Scope is a technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of its technology (the "Scope Analysis Platform") through its research and development program, to expand its capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

For more information please visit Scope Carbon Corp., or follow along on social media.

Contact Information

James Liang, Chief Executive Officer

info@scopecarboncorp.com

(604) 683 0911

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

